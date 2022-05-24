Hope Elementary School in Porterville, on Teapot Dome, is a lovely small rural school that you would be lucky to attend.
It has received attention for the unparalleled success of its students and staff during the course of the Covid pandemic, thanks to all their dedication and perseverance during a difficult time. All the teachers, students and staff continually showed up, and did their assignments according to Superintendent and Principal Melanie Matta.
As I walked into the school some of the students were at recess, while others were getting ready for class.
Tulare County Supervisor 5, Dennis Townsend was paying a surprise visit to the school, and I was there as a photographer and reporter, but also hid in a classroom.
On Friday, there is always a general assembly in the morning, a celebration of birthdays, and general kudos for the school and students, as well as the teachers.
The assembly was going on, Townsend spoke with Melanie Matta, Hope Elementary Superintendent and Principal, after other birthday presentations and congratulations had taken place.
He totally surprised her, presenting her with a Certificate of Recognition from the Tulare County Board of Supervisors, reading the award to her and the school, stating, “Her commitment to utilizing the resources to create a safe learning environment for students to grow and succeed is an inspiration to all aspiring educators. Thank you for your leadership, work ethic and professionalism.
Jennifer Hedrick, said, “Ms. Matta, we needed you, you put us on the map!”
Upon receiving the award, Matta said, “I’m a little floored. Very floored.
This is not about me, it’s all about you. I couldn’t be successful, if you (teachers, students, and staff) didn’t show up every day.
You did not quit when we went online. Give yourself a hand. Thank you for believing in me. You were willing to put in the work. It’s not about me. It’s about you.”
Jennifer Hedrick, who teaches TK/kindergarten, said, “When Ms. Matta was hired, it was a pivotal time in my life at the school. Our campus morale was at an all time low, and our school needed her guidance badly.
She put us on the needed track for success. I could give you a whole page of reasons. For the first time, the school works as a unit. The staff, the students, and the families have reaped the benefit.”
“I’ve always felt that the award is about the group,” Matta said, “and not the individual.”
Sitting at her desk, and helping her 3rd graders with questions in class, Maggie Manson, spoke lovingly about Hope Elementary, “This is a very special school, and Ms. Matta has done a lot to make the school a positive place to work, and for children to learn.
It is a small country school with modern technology that helps children learn to keep up in the age of technology.
We have very small class sizes, and teaching aides, so each student can get individual attention. And this group of children really worked to catch up. It took a lot of hard work to catch up because of covid. But this year and last year was successful for us.”
Hope Elementary School Board Trustee, Bob Nuckols, said, “We have Hope School back. They have done an outstanding job.”
“The staff thanks you for making the school an excellent place to work,” said Robert Pendola, “You get to know the kids, and the kids want to know your name. It’s a great place to be.”