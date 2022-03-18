Each year five new inductees grace Porterville City Hall's Wall of Fame. Those who are honored are recognized for their significant contributions, efforts and service to the Porterville Community. Due to the COVID pandemic, earlier honorees of 2020 and 2021 weren't publicly honored until Friday when they were recognized, along with the 2022 honorees, at Centennial Park.
The names and bios of the 2022 recipients ran in Wednesday’s edition of the Porterville Recorder.
2021 Porterville Wall of Fame recipients, and the person who nominated them, are, the late Jeff Edwards, selected by then Mayor Monte Reyes; Janice Castle, selected by then Vice Mayor Martha A. Flores; Virginia Gurrola, selected by Council Member Kellie Carrillo; Teresa A. de la Rosa-Garcia, selected by former council Member Daniel Penaloza; and Gang Sue, selected by Council Member Milt Stowe.
JEFF EDWARDS
Described as someone who truly had a legendary life, the late Edwards was born in 1922 and survived polio and cancer. And though he didn’t see combat due to the effects of polio, Edwards served in the U.S. Army as a base photographer in World War II, documenting everything from John Steinbeck and U.S Presidents to community and other Porterville events.
Discharged in 1946, Edwards returned home, started his own studio, eventually opening Edwards Studio on Main Street where he remained in business for 52 years. Edwards also freelanced for local newspapers and is known for photographing a Hells Angels standoff on Olive Avenue.
Edwards collected old portraits of the community and became the go-to resource for museum shows, historical insights and centennial celebrations. He also published several books. “Main Street – Then & Now” in 1976, and because it was often stolen from the Porterville Library, it prompted the establishment of the History Room. “Porterville Main Street” went towards funding downtown improvements, and “The Zaluds of Porterville” was written with the blessing of Pearle Zalud, a good friend of Edwards.
A story teller and photographer, Edwards became a local icon synonymous with Porterville history, as he made sure all of the history he recorded was preserved as he published his work in numerous forms. He authored more than 40 books and publications, most on the history of the Porterville area. He also wrote an autobiography.
Edwards preserved 70 years of work in thousands of copy slides of historical photographs, which were donated, along with many personal photographs, to the Porterville Museum, prompting the establishment of the “Jeff Edwards Room.”
An avid golfer, Edwards married Rosemary and had three children, Guy, Gayle and Gwenn.
JANICE CASTLE
A Porterville native with deep roots in the area, Castle graduated from Porterville High believing it's the responsibility of each citizen to give back to the community and make it a better place to live. Therefore she has dedicated her career endeavors in assisting people in achieving their dreams.
As the market president for the Porterville/Lindsay area at Bank of the Sierra, Castle joined the team 30-plus years ago with a passion for assisting her customers.
She was recognized nationally by the United States Small Business Administration in 2006 for her commitment and dedication to assisting Women in Business, with a focus on minority entrepreneurs and small business owners.
Castle is also active in her community. She was awarded Woman of the Year by the Porterville Chamber of Commerce in 2007 and has served on numerous boards including the Porterville College Foundation, Tulare County Office of Education Foundation, Central California Family Crisis Center, and has served for more than 10 years on the Sierra View Foundation Board.
Through the Porterville Breakfast Rotary Club, Castle has been credited with founding and sustaining the “Stars in the Hills” prom, an event presented for intellectually and developmentally disabled students in the area.
VIRGINIA GURROLA
A graduate of Lindsay High School, Porterville College and Cal State Bakersfield, Gurrola’s political leadership began as the adviser to MEChA at Porterville College when she aimed to inspire and show her students the importance of local government by involving them in the political process. She ran for, and was elected to Porterville City Council as the first Mexican-American woman to serve on the council. Gurrola went on to be the first Mexican-American Mayor in the city’s history. She remained an elected official for 13 years, serving from 1995 to 2003. Gurrola was reelected in 2012, appointed Mayor from 2012 to 2013, and in July of 2019 appointed to the City Council to fill a vacant position until December 2020.
In addition to general duties, Gurrola chaired Porterville’s Transactions and Use Tax Oversight Committee, served on the Tulare County Association of Governments for 12 years, the Mitigation and Rail Committee, and the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control Board.
During her tenure, numerous projects were envisioned and completed, including the Sports Complex, the widening of Main Street Bridge, and the revitalization of the Orange-Main-Date Street corridor, the Casa De Rio water and development project, and East Porterville Water Supply Project.
She has received numerous awards, was inducted into Porterville College’s Distinguished Hall of Fame by the PC Foundation, was named Innovator of the Year by the Kern Community College Board, received the Distinguished Alumni Award from the Lindsay Unified School Board, and received recognition from the California State Assembly for her leadership roles.
Gurrola’s 34 years at Porterville College included several leadership positions. She was the Director of the Extended Opportunity Program and Services, Financial Aid Department, Admissions and Records Office, and the Executive Director to the PC Foundation.
She has also served as the Academic Senate President, MEChA Advisor and has coordinated various early outreach programs.
Since 2016, she has chaired the South County Tourism Committee — the Mighty 190.
She served on the Family Crises Center Board, Comision Honorifica Mexicana Americana, and is a member of the American Association of University Women of Porterville and has been a facilitator for Leadership Porterville.
TERESA A. De LA ROSA-GARCIA
Born in Chihuahua, Mexico, de la Rosa-Garcia attended Universidad Nacional Automoma de Mexico in Mexico City, where she earned a degree in International Relations. Her graduation was delayed due to the student strike of the ’68 Student Movement — Movimiento Estudiantil. In 1969, she participated in an UNAM Students and Chicano Leaders of the Southwest Conference in New Mexico. That conference changed her life.
She enrolled at Fresno State, where she also worked as a teacher’s assistant in La Raza Studies Program, and met her husband Roberto de la Rosa during a hunger strike. Both were actively involved in La Raza Law Students Association.
A graduate of Hastings College of the Law, de la Rosa-Garcia clerked for the San Francisco Law Collective before moving with other Hastings Law students to Bakersfield where they founded their first O.L.A. Raza office.
O.L.A. Raza operated three law offices for several years until in 1988 they became nine Immigrant Rights Centers during the amnesty Program. Currently O.L.A. Raza operates six immigrant rights centers and de la Rosa-Garcia is Deputy Director, and since 2003, Director of Advocacy.
For her dedication to service and advocacy, she has received numerous awards, including the Ohtli Award by the Mexican Government in 2006. She has been recognized by the California State Legislature and the California Senate, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Kings and Tulare Counties, the League of Mexican American Women of Tulare and Kings Counties, and the Association of Mexican American Educators. She was also awarded the Human Rights Award by the Soroptimist International Club of Tulare County. She continues to serve on several non-profit boards, including the Central California Legal Services, Family Healthcare Network, Comision Honorifica Mexicana Americana, Inc., and has been engaged in civil service as a member of the City of Porterville Charter Commission, Sierra View District Hospital Redistricting Committee, Tulare County Redistricting Advisory Committer and Tulare County Grand Jury.
GANG SUE
Sue’s first restaurant, the Tea Garden-Chop Suey House was on Main Street across the street from what is now Don Vino’s restaurant. In 1948, Sue opened Gang Sue’s Tea Garden on North Main Street. By 1957, he expanded it to include the Jade Room dining and cocktail lounge, which was noted for its charbroiled steaks and lobster. In 1967, the Lantern Room Banet room and Golden Dragon cocktail lounge were constructed and the previous banquet room became the Ming room for fine dining.
Prior to the new Highway 65 bypassing Porterville downtown, the older highway passed through downtown and many movie stars and sports celebrities stopped and dined at Gang Sues, including Marlon Brando, Steve McQueen, Maury Wills, Don Baylor, and former president Richard Nixon.
The restaurant was also a place for business and meetings. It's unknown how many business transactions were conducted in his lounges, and at least 133 service clubs met a Gang Sues weekly and monthly. The restaurant was also used for Christmas and Holiday parties, birthday, anniversaries, weddings, and seasonal holidays.
With the addition of the Golden Dragon Room and cocktail lounge, Porterville had a location available for dancing, entertainment and socializing, and offered many bands the opportunity to start out, and perform, in the Golden Dragon Room.