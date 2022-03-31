Each year, five new inductees grace Porterville City Hall’s Wall of Fame. Those honored are recognized for their significant contributions. Due to the COVID pandemic, ceremonies had been previously prohibited, but all 15 inductees were finally celebrated, five each for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022, taking the total on the famed wall to 64, on Friday, March 11, at Centennial Park.
The 2022 and 2021 honorees were featured in previous Porterville Recorder editions. Here are the 2020 honorees:
JOE RUIZ JR.
Born and raised in Porterville and a graduate of Porterville High School and Porterville College, Ruiz joined the National Guard, serving six years and was honorably discharged as Staff Sergeant E-6 before spending 50 years in the banking industry, most recently, 30 years at Bank of the Sierra.
What he finds the most rewarding, he said, is being of assistance to the community, including serving on Main Street Porterville, Inc., Porterville Chamber of Commerce, Porterville Family Healthcare Inc., Porterville Jaycees, as chair of the Porterville Fair for many years and as chair of the City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services Commission. In addition, he has spent many years as an active member of Porterville Breakfast Lions, including two terms as President, Zone Chair and Director. He has also served on the Porterville Education Foundation as president and director.
Volunteer cherished efforts include being associated with the Monache High School Band where he was the parent organization president.
Ruiz was named “Man of the Year” by the Porterville Chamber of Commerce, received the PUSD “Friend of Education” award in 2010 and in 2016 was inducted into the Porterville College Hall of Fame and presented with the Porterville College Distinguished Alumnus award.
JOE CARRILLO JR.
Described as a kind-hearted, humble and selfless visionary who believes in helping people, Carrillo devoted his life’s work as an advocate for improved health and services for California Indians. An enrolled member of the Tule River Tribe, Carrillo was born and raised in Porterville. While at Porterville College, Carrillo was the quarterback on the PC Football team before moving on to Fresno State where he received his bachelor’s.
The love of sports continued playing a role throughout his life, which included coaching and mentoring young people on the reservation and in local leagues. His coaching skills were also incorporated into his philosophies and techniques for grassroots community organizing.
He became a key promoter for approved legislation – The American Indian Health Care Act and the American Indian Education Centers Law. The prior led to the return of the federal Indian Health Services to California with ever increasing funding.
Carrillo provided leadership and expertise in the planning and development of what are now tribal health care systems throughout the state for tribal communities. During his time with the State Department of Public Health, Carrillo worked with other health care professionals and tribal representatives to design, plan, and implement the original nine tribal health pilot projects, dedicating countless hours to ensuring progress on the planning and development of the projects to serve thousands of tribal people.. Today there are more than 30 tribal health care systems in California.
Carrillo’s team also formed the non-profit NATA Institute in 1972 to further advocate for Indian health, education and land rights; and to train community organizers towards those goals, with the most significant accomplishments being the passage of the California Indian Education Act and the California Indian Health Care Act.
Carrillo was also selected to join H.D. Tim Williams in the Governor’s Office of Indian Affairs working under Governor Ronald Reagan. It was the first time the State of California had created an office to work with California tribal communities to address a myriad of challenges – including supporting the development of law, providing educational support activities for tribal children, youth and adults. That law became SB 2264 and resulted in the establishment of nine American Indian Education Centers.
After numerous years as a state-wide advocate, Carrillo returned to Porterville to be closer to family and to work for the Tule River Tribe, including serving as the director of the Tule River Alcoholism Program, a men’s residential treatment center housed on the reservation. He also continued working to develop youth programs, outdoor activities, sports, youth leadership, educational projects and cultural awareness.
ROBERTO DE LA ROSA MARTELL
A Porterville resident since 1964, De La Rosa graduated from Porterville College and the UC Santa Cruz with majors in sociology and anthropology.
He continued his education and received his Jurisprudence Doctorate from the University of Hastings Law School in 1977. While attending law school, De La Rosa would organize with a group of Chicano Law students on what would become his lifelong passion. The students, including now wife, Teresa De La Rosa, founded O.L.A. Raza in 1974 with a mission of providing legal information, education and services to immigrants, disadvantaged students and poor communities, with Roberto De La Rosa serving as the co-founder and Executive Director since 1978.
His commitment and passion to serve Porterville brought him back to the community in 1978, establishing the non-profit organization headquarters in Porterville and operating regional Immigration Rights Centers in Porterville, Visalia, Tulare, Delano, Bakersfield and Salinas, offering direct client immigration services and for more than 45 years a weekly Spanish radio program on Radio Campesino.
O.L.A. Raza has assisted tens of thousands of families attain eligibility for U.S. citizenship and established a Social Justice Institute that operates from Porterville.
De La Rosa is known as a Chicano Movement Veterano, an activist in the UFW Farm Labor movement, and as a defender of immigrants’ rights. A migrant farmworker for more than 15 years, he has also served as Educational Programs Director at the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, La Raza Centro Legal Immigration Department Director, Chicano Studies Counselor at UC Berkeley, director of UFW San Joaquin Valley Voter Registration Campaign, and Radio Campesina Education Department Director In addition, he has been on the Commission Honorifica Mexicana Americana Board of Directors, serving as President, has served on the California Rural Assistance Board of Directors for 32 years, on the Proteus Board of Directors for years, and has been serving on the Cesar Chavez Foundation Board of Directors for approximately 30 years.
O.L.A. Raza opened its new location on Doris Avenue in December of 2020.
JAMES C. HOLLY
Holly is the founding president and CEO of Bank of the Sierra, now in its 44th year and operating 40 branches in the South Valley and the Central Coast, as well as being an internet bank office, an Ag Credit Center, SBA Loan Center and a Real Estate Industries Center. With Sierra Bancorp, the holding company for Bank of the Sierra, total assets the bank has reached $3.1 billion to become the largest bank headquartered in the Valley.
Holly earned his BBA and an MBA from the University of Wisconsin and is a graduate of the SW Graduate Shool of Banking at SMU.
He served as a Commission (Armor) Officer in the U.S Army after completing graduate school and at one time was the commander of the National Guard in Porterville.
Jim has been active in numerous professional and community activities during his 52-plus years in the South Valley. He's a past Library Board Member, City Councilman and Vice Mayor for the City of Porterville, past president of the Tulare County EDC, past board member of the Sequoia Parks Foundation, member of the Back Country Horsemen of California, past president and member of the Rotary Club of Porterville and past president and 10-year board member of the Porterville High School Booster Club. He received the Porterville Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Service Award in 2003 and was the Porterville Man of the Year in 2015.
On the state and national levels, Holly was past president of the California Independent Bankers Association, Board member of ICBA Bancard, and served on the executive board of ICBA. In addition, he served on the Board of Pacific Coast Bankers’ Bank in San Francisco, and California Bankers Association in Sacramento.
Holly has also served as president and director of River Island County Club and vice chair of Sequoia Park Conservancy
LINDA M. CAMARENA
Camarena was the youngest Porterville Cinco de Mayo Queen at 15 in 1957. She went on to become the local Cinco de Mayo Chairperson and Pageant Chair for the Cinco de Mayo committee.
She was the first female secretary for the Mexican American Civic Organization. In 1990, Camarena also became the first female to serve as the President of Comision Honorifica Mexicana Americana.
Camarena has also been a member of Big Brothers and Big Sisters Association, Porterville Advisory Committee, Community Development Block Grant Advisory and Housing Committee, American Legion Women’s Terra Bella Auxiliary, Coalition of Minority Organizations, Crime Prevention Council of Tulare County and Southern Tulare County Voter Registration and Education Drive.
Camarena served as the first Hispanic woman, and Chair, on the Planning Commission for the City of Porterville, was co-chair of the Porterville/La Barca, Jalisco, Mexico Sister City Program, and served as chair for many years, as well as co-chair of the sister city to Hamamatsu, Japan.
Camarena was also instrumental in the establishment of funds to build the Plaza de Santa Fe Senior Citizen Apartment Complex on Putnam. And today continues to serve as the treasurer on the Plano Development Corporation’s Board of Directors.
She's also a founding member of the Mariachi Academy for the Performing Arts Foundation in 2000.