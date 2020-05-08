The Class of 2020 won't have that moment this year in which they walk across the stage to accept their diploma and then turn to their supporters in the crowd to bask briefly in the spotlight. It's their “they did it” moment as Monache teacher Jake Winter put it.
Winter, who has been attending graduations for the past 19 years, said he hoped what the Porterville Unified School District has done this week will at least make up in part for the loss of that moment.
Granite Hills High School seniors received their caps and gowns on Wednesday while Monache seniors received their caps and gowns on Thursday.
Winter said he always enjoyed that moment when a graduate came up to him at a graduation ceremony and told him, “I did it Mr. Winter.”
“That's something that's going to be lost,” Winter said. “Giving them their cap and gown gives them their moment — 'they did it.'”
Winter also said he hoped Thursday's event would also help the Class of 2020 be “excited about next year and not worrying about everything now.”
Thursday's drive-thru for seniors to pick up their caps and gowns at Monache was held in front of the main gym. The pickup times were staggered to prevent a long line of vehicles as the drive-thru was held from 9 a.m. to noon.
Those with last names beginning with letters A-H came from 9 to 10 a.m., those with last names I-Q came from 10 to 11 and those with last names from R-Z came from 11 to noon.
Even though the pickup times were staggered the line was already growing at 9 a.m. “We've got people on the street,” yelled out campus supervisor Scott Ponciano, referring to vehicles still being on Newcomb. “Just send them in. I'll stop them.”
Ponciano was a masked man in a golf cart directing traffic. He even kicked it old school when he said, “I've got to go get my boom box.”
As the event was happening passers-by were honking their horns on Newcomb. As the seniors drove by the area in front of the gym where the caps and gowns were distributed, they were given their caps and gowns while they remained in their vehicles.
“These seniors deserve something,” Winter said. “More than just staying at home. They're getting a little bit of a chance of celebration, a moment, a remembrance.”
As the “they did it” moment does at graduation, Winter said he hoped Thursday's event provided some kind of closure as well for the seniors.
And besides about Thursday's event, Winter said, “it's just a chance to see everyone.”
“It's hard to hold the tears in,” said Monache dean of counseling Brenda Merzoian. “I'm so proud of these kids.
“It's a celebration. We have been looking forward to this. They're the class that goes down in history, right?”