The U.S. House of Representatives have passed a series of necessary minibus bills to fund the federal government during the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
Included in the bills are $27 billion for the Central Valley in areas such as agriculture, providing clean drinking water, upgrading water infrastructure, treating asthma, providing help for rural small businesses and providing medical care for veterans.
“The COVID-19 crisis has shown adequate federal funding for Valley priorities isn’t a luxury, it can be a matter of life or death,” said Rep. T.J. Cox-D, who represents a portion of Southwestern Tulare County and helped lead the effort for much of the funding provided to the Valley in the minibus bills. “In my travels across the district, I’ve been so disappointed to hear from many communities that in recent years, barely a finger had been lifted to bring back our tax dollars to Central Valley communities.
“Every part of our infrastructure, from drinking water, to veteran and civilian health care, to small business, to education, to water infrastructure are inextricably linked and all need to get adequate funding, which is what we’re delivering with this year’s House Appropriations package.”
A major piece of the legislation includes $71 million in funding for repairs for the Friant-Kern Canal during the 2020-2021 fiscal year. The Friant-Kern Canal has lost its ability to deliver water by 60 percent due to its sinking as a result of groundwater overpumping. The $71 million will be for repairs to address those issues.
Also included in the legislation is funding for the Los Vaqueros Reservoir expansion, Sites Reservoir, to deal with the issue of the sinking of the Delta-Mendota Canal as well as the Del Puerto Reservoir and the Pacheco Reservoir.
There's a total of $225 million in the legislation for repairs of canals such as the Friant-Kern and Delta Mendota. There's also $79 million for water storage projects.
Also included is more than $54 million to repair public water systems; $1.126 billion for the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund — the federal project designed to provide safe drinking water — with an additional $3.86 billion in emergency funding. There's also $1.4 billion for United States Department of Agriculture rural water programs to improve water infrastructure through grants and loans.
There's also an increase of $5 million to $10.5 million for the Water Operations Technical Support Porgram to develop weather forecasting technology for reservoir projects. In addition there's $400 million for the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers Environmental Infrastructure for water supplies, storage, treatment, distribution and wastewater systems.
As far as health there's $7.6 billion for community health centers. There's a total of $175 billion in the legislation nationally in emergencey aid to health providers.
There's $3 million provided to the National Asthma Control Program. In addition, there's $1 million for masks, personal protective equipment, pharmaceuticals and other medical supplies.
For agriculture, there's $61 million for the USDA's Citrus Health Response Program. There's $8.5 million for the multi-agency effort to fight the citrus disease HLB.
There's another $21.14 million to fight the glassy-winged sharshooter. There's also $1 million for USDA Agriculture Research Service Stations such as the one in Parlier to study post-harvest losses caused by diseases.
For children there's $5.9 billion nationally for Child Care and Developmental block Grants to help low-income working families have access to childcare.
There's $10.1 billion in emergency appropriations for the Administration for Children and Families. There's also $3.5 billion for childcare programs, including those for essential workers. In addition, there's $12.5 million for Court Appointed Special Advocates.
A major piece of legislation that will help counties and cities is full funding for the Department of the Interior's Payment in Lieu of Taxes, which provides federal payments to local governments to help offset the loss of property taxes from nontaxable federal lands. Tulare County is among the counties that receive payments from this program.
There's also an adjustment to the “10-20-30” rule. This rule requires 10 percent of all funding from the Economic Development Administration's Public Works grants to go to communities that have had a 20 percent poverty rate over the last 30 years.
Nationally, there's $3.765 billion for the low-income home energy assistance program. There's $14.12 million for the EPA Environmental Justice Program which provides help to low-income, minority and tribal communities.
Also signed into law by President Trump was the Great American Outdoors Act which will provide funding for much needed maintenace at national parks. Cox was a co-sponsor of the Act.
The Act also includes permanent funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund at $900 million a year which provides funding for local parks and recreation projects. The act is funded by fees paid by oil and gas companies.
There's $1.155 billion in State and Local Air Quality Categorical grants to deal with air pollution. In addition there's $125 million for competitive grants for zero-low emission busses and bus facilities.
In education there's $46.6 million for migrant students and $106 million to increase the number of counselors, social workers, psychologists and other mental health professionals at schools.
There's $1.22 billion to Student Support and Academic Enrichment State grants for areas such as STEAM programs for students in pre-K-12 students.
There's $100 million for YouthBuild, which provides hands-on job training for disadvantaged and low-income students. There's also a $1 million increase to $186.84 million for rural education programs.
In addition there's $1.3 billion in basic support payments to local education agencies and $48 million to assist children with disabilities.
There's also legislation designed to provide better access for small business to the Small Business Administration's Office of Rural Affairs.
There's a $1.4 billion increase in Defense funding, which includes 91 F-35C’s which will be produced in Lemoore.
For veterans there's legislation calling for veterans with longterm traumatic brain injuries to have access to adequate care. There's also legislation calling for veterans to have access to long-term residential care facilities.
The U.S. Senate must also pass its version of funding for the federal government for the 2020-2021 fiscal year and then the House and Senate versions will then be brought together to provide funding for the federal government for the upcoming year.