The $2 trillion stimulus package signed into law by President Trump on Friday includes $48.9 billion for the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration.
The stimulus package esssentially provides $23.5 billion in assistance for farmers and also essentially gives discretion to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue on where that money should go. Those who have been hit hard by the coronavirus include those who grown corn and smaller-sized agriculture produces who depend heavily on providing their products for farmers markets that have closed in many cities across the country.
Most farms and ranches have been able to continue, though. When it comes to groceries, the supply continues to be maintained, but customers are obviously finding shortages of meat, flour, chicken and eggs as consumers continue to stock up. And prices being paid to cattle ranchers and those who raise other animals have dropped in recent weeks.
There’s $9.5 billion in emergency COVID-19 response funding for those such as agriculture produces who supply farmers markers. The $9.5 billion is also intended to help those who produce speciality products, those who provide food on a local level and livestock producers.
Perdue basically has the authority to oversee that $9.5 billion and it can be used for a wide range of agricultural producers.
Another $14 billion will go to the Commodity Credit Corporation. That funding will be used by Perdue to essentially re-fund the CCC for funds it paid out to farmers who were impacted by Chinese tariffs on agriculture products. The USDA’s entire discretional budget request for 2021 is $23 billion.
There’s also little guidance on how the $14 billion for the CCC will be used other than it will be used in emergency situations. This funding could continue to help the citrus industry hit hard by the Chinese tariffs.
There is $750,000 set aside for audits to be done on how the ag funding from the stimulus package is dispersed.
The bill also includes $145.5 million in USDA rural development. The Rural Business Cooperative Service, which administers economic development programs in rural areas will receive $20.5 million.
The bill also provides a subsidy to make $1 billion in loans available for a business and industry loan guarantee program, which provides financing for business owners who might not be able to qualify for a loan on their own.
There’s also $125 million to provide broadband and other telecommunication services for rural areas, including services for students, teachers and health workers.
The bill also provides $100 million for low-income households living on Indian reservations.
There’s $10 billion in the stimulus package for tribes. The Indian Health Service which provides for medical needs for tribes will receive $1 billion. Of the $10 billion, $8 billion will go to reimbursing coronavirus-related expenses for tribes.
There’s also $40 million in grants from the Centers For Disease Control in which tribes can apply for, beginning today.
The bill also provides $450 million for emergency food assistance for those who distribute food to the needy such as food banks.