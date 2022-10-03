Two men accused of maintaining a drug house and child endangerment have been arrested.
Rick Tindle, 52, and Anthony Jimenez, 40, both of Porterville, have been arrested.
At about 6 p.m. Friday, Porterville Police Officers responded to a residence located in the 100 block of North Villa Street regarding a welfare check of a young juvenile. The call for service was called in by a concerned citizen who reported seeing the juvenile in the front yard of the residence with two adult males who were reported to be using drugs in the juvenile’s presence.
Upon arrival, officers made contact with residents Tindle and Jimenez along with the young juvenile who was in their care. After further investigation, both Tindle and Jimenez were found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and were taken into custody without incident.
Porterville Police Department Dectectives and a Tulare County Child Welfare Services employee were called to the scene to further investigate. A search warrant for the residence was authored and endorsed by a Superior Court Judge. During the service of the search warrant, evidence indicating the residence was being maintained as a drug house was located.
Both Tindle and Jimenez were later booked at the South County Detention Facility for being under the influence of a controlled substance, maintaining a drug house and child endangerment. The young juvenile was left in the care of another family member who responded to the residence to take custody of her.
Anybody with any information regarding this case or any criminal street gang activity are encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit at (559) 782-7400 or through the departmental Facebook page. Those who have information may also provide it anonymously.