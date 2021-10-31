Two arrests have been made and one suspect is still wanted in connection to a murder in Terra Bella.
In addition numerous weapons, including a grenade launcher, and numerous narcotics were found in connection to the murder.
On October 15 Tulare County Sheriffs Office Deputies were called to the area of Avenue 80 and Road 264 in Terra Bella for a man found dead in an orchard.
When they arrived, Deputies found the man had been shot to death. He was later identified as 58-year-old Douglas R. Cline.
The TCSO Homicide Unit took over the investigation. During the investigation, Detectives identified 24-year-old Jose Reyes, 23-year-old Jesus Manjarrez and 38-year-old Dan Eli Perez as suspects in the murder. Detectives also found five addresses associated with the suspects.
On Thursday the TCSO Homicide Unit, along with the TCSO SWAT Unit, the Visalia Police Department SWAT Unit, the Porterville Police Department SWAT Unit, the Tulare Regional Auto Theft Task Force, the Kern Auto Theft Task Force and the High Impact Investigation Team, served 5 search warrants between Terra Bella, Earlimart and Delano. During the searches, Manjarrez and Perez were found and arrested.
Detectives also found 12 guns, 28 magazines, 1 grenade launcher, about 5 ounces of suspected cocaine, a half pound of suspected heroin and about 3 kilograms of suspected fentanyl.
Manjarrez and Perez were booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s South County Jail Facility, where they will face charges of Conspiracy to commit murder and murder. They both are being held with no bail.
Reyes is still on the loose. The TCSO Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s help in finding him. He’s known to frequent Earlimart, Delano, McFarland and Bakersfield.
Those who know where Reyes is, or have any information on the case are encouraged to contact Sergeant Clower and /or Detective Brad McLean with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559) 733-6218, or those with information can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.