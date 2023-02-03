The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District announced the lane closure hours for the ongoing project on Highway 190 at Success Lake will be expanded, beginning on Monday.
On Monday, February 6, construction work hours and the associated lane closure near Highway 190 post mile 23.39 will be expanded to 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
The lane closure began on January 23. Currently one lane of traffic is being closed for up to one mile from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and that closure is continuing to be in effect today.
The expanded hours and inclusion of Saturdays are necessary to meet the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers schedule for improving the rock slope protection of bridge abutments along Highway 190 at Success Lake. The change marks the start of the second of three phases of work that will continue through March and is part of USACE’s Tule River Spillway Enlargement Project at Richard L. Schafer Dam at Success Lake that will raise the spillway and the rock slope protection by 10 feet.
The scheduled for phase 2 in which the time of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday will be in effect will be from February 6 through March 17. During that time USACE construction crews will armor the bridge abutments by installing rip rap stones to make room for additional storage in the lake that will result from expanding the spillway.
Phase 3 of the construction and lane closure will involve Southern California Edison overhead power poles being placed above the new high-water line. That work is scheduled to be done from March 20-31 and will conclude the project.
Drivers should continue to expect delays until the end of March, as traffic control measures will be implemented to allow traffic to travel in both directions across the bridge. Any updates to the schedule or traffic control measures will be shared in advance and posted to the USACE Sacramento District website at https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Releases/.
During Phase 1, SCE removed overhead power lines and dug new pole holes along the slope. The purpose of the Tule River Spillway Enlargement Project is to lower the flood risk for downstream communities by increasing the capacity of Success Lake by 28,000 acre-feet, which will also support the lake’s additional purposes of water storage and recreation.
Completion of the Tule River Spillway Enlargement Project is scheduled for September 2023, which is sooner than originally expected as it was originally expected for the project to be done in 2024. For more information about the project, visit https://go.usa.gov/xfQEd.
During the project businesses and residents will have access to driveways at all times.
The Tule River Spillway Enlargement Project will raise the spillway's and rock slope's height to 662.5 feet and 665.25 feet above sea level, respectively.