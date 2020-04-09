The Tulare County Department of Health and Human Services has reported three more deaths in the county due to COVID-19.
There are now 10 people in Tulare County who have died due to the coronavirus. The county released the information on the deaths shortly before noon on Thursday. At that time the county didn't release any information on the deaths.
There are now 187 positive cases of the coronavirus in the county. That's an increase of 19 over Wednesday's total of 168.
There are 14 positive cases in Lindsay and 11 positive cases in Porterville. There are 109 positive cases in Visalia, 32 positive cases in Tulare, 20 positive cases in the areas of Woodlake, Kingsburg and Dinuba and one positive case in Pixley.
As of Wednesday it was reported 60 of Visalia's positive cases and two of the deaths have come from the Redwood Springs Healthcare Center nursing home.
Twenty-one positive cases have been reported as travelers, 128 have been reported as person-to-person contact and 38 are still under investigation.
Nine cases are between the ages of 0-17, 18 are ages 18-25, 47 are ages 26-40, 50 are ages 41-64 and 63 are ages 65 and older.
The country reported 11 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered. There are 317 people in the county who are under self-quarantine and are being monitored by public health officials.