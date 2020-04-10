The Tulare County Department of Health and Human Services has reported three more deaths in the county due to COVID-19.
There are now 10 people in Tulare County who have died due to the coronavirus. The county released the information on the deaths shortly before noon on Thursday.
There are now 187 positive cases of the coronavirus in the county. That’s an increase of 19 over Wednesday’s total of 168.
There are 14 positive cases in Lindsay and 11 positive cases in Porterville. There are 109 positive cases in Visalia, 32 positive cases in Tulare, 20 positive cases in the areas of Woodlake, Kingsburg and Dinuba and one positive case in Pixley.
As of Wednesday it was reported 60 of Visalia’s positive cases and two of the deaths have come from the Redwood Springs Healthcare Center nursing home.
Tulare County Health and Human Services confirmed the tenth death was an individual from Redwood Springs and died on Thursday morning. The county confirmed the individual was over 65 and can down with COVID-19 as the result of person-to-person contact.
Twenty-one positive cases have been reported as travelers, 128 have been reported as person-to-person contact and 38 are still under investigation.
Nine cases are between the ages of 0-17, 18 are ages 18-25, 47 are ages 26-40, 50 are ages 41-64 and 63 are ages 65 and older.
The country reported 11 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered. There are 317 people in the county who are under self-quarantine and are being monitored by public health officials.
BITWISE DELIVERIES FOR SENIORS
Bitwise’s Take Care program is offering grocery box deliveries to the elderly, those who are immune compromised or those who are unable to shop for themselves in Tulare County.
One Take Care grocery box includes nine meals. When available to box also includes one roll of paper towels, two rolls of toilet paper and hand sanitizer. Those who would like a grocery box delivery can call 559-460-7809.
LIBRARY UPDATE ON DUES
The Porterville Public Library has announced there will be no overdue charges on library items that are due. The library also states it will keep the community informed on when a book drop location will reopen.
EASTER SUNDAY
While Easter Sunday is coming up on Sunday, April 12, Tulare County Health and Human Services is reminding people to continue to practice social distancing.
The department is encouraging people to stay at home. not to gather and to stay at least six feet from others whenever possible.
The department also encourages everyone to stay home, to avoid travel and to only leave home for essential items.
The department also encourages to stay connected by calling or video chatting.