During the regular meeting of the Porterville City Council, the dais continued their discussion on the prohibition of commercial vehicles on certain residential city streets. The council had previously directed staff to draft up a resolution, which was presented to them on Tuesday night.
Engineering and Project Management Director Javier Sanchez said while the draft was asked to specifically include E. Yates Avenue, S. Roche Street, and E. Worth Avenue, after reviewing the city's municipal code he also suggested adding S. Fourth Street between E. Yates Avenue and E. Gibbons Avenue to the resolution.
When it opened for council discussion, council member Donald Weyhrauch clarified the resolution only prohibited 18 wheelers from using the streets, and the resolution wouldn't affect other commercial vehicles such as FedEx or UPS delivery trucks. Weyhrauch then moved to approve the draft resolution and Mayor Martha A. Flores seconded the motion. The draft resolution passed unanimously.
A public hearing was held during Tuesday's meeting to consider fee increases at the Porterville Municipal Golf Course. There have been no changes in the fees at the course in more than a decade. It was explained most fees would only increase by $1, except for youth and daily ticket surcharge fees which would remain the same.
No public comment was received during the hearing which allowed for council member Milt Stowe to quickly move for the approval of the fee increase. Stowe said the course is well overdue to increase fees before the council voted unanimously in favor of the increased fees.
In addition to the public hearing and the restriction of commercial vehicles, the council also approved the expansion map for new locations for military banners in the city. Currently more than 850 banners hang around the city, prompting the need to accommodate locations for future banners.
Priority locations included Henderson Avenue (Main Street to Plano Street), Morton Avenue (Main Street to Hillcrest Street), Jaye Street (Putnam Avenue to Highway 190), Newcomb Street (Henderson Avenue to Morton Avenue), Prospect Street (Mulberry Avenue to Morton Avenue), and Putnam Avenue (Carmelita Street to Plano Street).
Without much discussion, Weyhrauch moved to approve the suggested extended locations, which was seconded by Stowe. After a vote, the locations were approved unanimously.
The final matter discussed by the council on Tuesday were the bid results for the third phase of the Tule River Parkway project which includes a trail for pedestrians and bicycles.
Sanchez explained four bids for the project have been received, but the bids didn't meet the project goals. He recommended the dais reject all bids and allow the city to re-advertise the project.
Weyhrauch asked if any areas of the project outline were overly expensive, to which Sanchez said no areas of the project was inflated and the general bids were higher than needed.
Vice Mayor Kellie Carrillo moved to reject all of the received bids and to re-advertise for the project. Stowe seconded the motion and it was passed unanimously.