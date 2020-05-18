A 17-year-old boy from the Los Angeles area going for a swim in the Tule River above Springville, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office reported.
Just after 4 p.m. Sunday, Tulare County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a rescue call to an area known as “The Stairs”on the Tule River above Springville.
17-Year-Old Boy Drowns While Going for a Swim
When Deputies arrived, they were told the17 year-old boy had gone for a swim around 4 p.m. and was swept up in a dangerous area. He was in the rapids for about 10-20 minutes before being pulled out by bystanders. The boy was unresponsive when he was transported to Sierra View Medical Center where he died.
The identity of the boy hadn't been released pending notification of family members.
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux warns as warmer temperatures set in, the water of local waterways may seem enticing, but can become incredibly dangerous. He added never enter white water and always wear a life jacket.