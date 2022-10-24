A 17-year-old juvenile accused of dragging an officer when trying to flee after a traffic stop has been arrested.
Early Saturday shortly before 12:30 a.m. a Porterville Police Officer conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle in the area of Orange Avenue and Jaye Street. The juvenile suspect was driving the vehicle and displayed symptoms of intoxication and being under the influence.
The Officer attempted to detain the juvenile but the juvenile accelerated, dragging the Officer a short distance. The vehicle was temporarily lost by officers.
But during the investigation, Officers later located the vehicle at an associated address, where the juvenile was taken into custody without further incident. The juvenile was determined to be under the influence, unlicensed, and in possession of the vehicle without permission.
The juvenile was booked at Tulare County Juvenile Detention for Assault with a Deadly Weapon against a Police Officer, DUI Resulting in Injury, Vehicle Theft, Failure to Comply with Lawful Order and Driving without a License.