As of 12:18 p.m. On Wednesday, the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency reported that there are 168 total positive COVID-19 cases in the county. 21 of those cases have been narrowed down to traveling, 112 cases from person to person or direct contact, and 35 cases are still under investigation.
Nine individuals have recovered, but seven people have died. 271 individuals are still under self-quarantine and are being monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.
There are nine cases confirmed in people ages 0 to 17, 17 cases in ages 18 to 25, 43 cases in ages 26 to 40, 44 cases in ages 41 to 64, and 55 cases in ages 65 and older.
Porterville currently sits at nine cases, while the Lindsay area, including Strathmore and Exeter have 12 confirmed cases. Pixley has been stagnant at one case, and Dinuba, Kingsburg and Woodlake combined have 19 cases. Tulare has the second highest number of cases in the county at 29, and Visalia has been steadily increasing, currently sitting at 98 cases.
TULARE URGENT CARE OFFERS
TESTING
Tulare Urgent Care is now offering COVID-19 testing. Please call 911 for any Life-Threatening Issues.
The team of doctors and nurse practitioners from Tulare Urgent Care are available to help the community with gettin tested for possible COVD-19 infection.
To schedule a COVID-19 test appointment call 559- 892-0646 or 559-687-5101, or visit www.tulareurgentcare.com.
Tulare Urgent Care is also looking for an LVN or RN to help with the COVID-19 testing. Please email tulareuc@gmail.com if you are interested in helping.
TCSO RECIEVES MASK DONATION
The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office received a generous donation on Tuesday from Chris Yu, owner of GSF Nut Company in Orosi.
Yu graciously donated more than 120 N95 masks and 1,000 surgical masks for TCSO Deputies and staff. Yu met with Captain John Gonzalez, Lt. Steve Sanchez and Steve Nelson, TCSO Sheriff’s Foundation President, at Headquarters to deliver the donation.
GOV. NEWSOM SAYS CHECK ON ELDERLY
Governor Gavin Newsom is urging all Californians to check in on their older neighbors with a call, text or physically-distanced door knock to make sure they’re ok.
In coordination with local 2-1-1 systems, there is a statewide hotline- 833-544-2374- for Californians so we have a one-stop shop to answer questions and get assistance during this crisis.
EASTER FROM AFAR
The Porterville Police Department is encouraging the community to celebrate Easter at home this year.
The department released a Facebook post on Wednesday acknowledging that family traditions are important, but to stay home and celebrate from afar this year.
The post read, “We know that many of you will want to gather with loved ones in celebration and tradition during this Easter weekend, but we urge you to come together from far apart this year. With the number of confirmed cases on the rise in Tulare County, officials advise that it is more important now than ever to avoid social gatherings and try to only leave the home when absolutely necessary. #stayhomestayhealthyPorterville”
ZION LUTHERAN SCHOOL IS HIRING
Zion Lutheran School Board of Parish Education is accepting applications for an open staff position for the 2020-2021 school year. They are looking to hire someone for a 4th-8th Multi Grade Teacher position.
Zion Lutheran School, a K-8 Christian day school located 8 miles south of Porterville, is taking applications for a full-time multi-grade 4th-8th teacher, for the 2020-2021 school year. In keeping with the school’s philosophy, all areas of instruction and activities are related to the child’s life in Christ. The teaching positions will be responsible for instructing classes in some or all of the following subjects: Reading/Language Arts, Mathematics, Social Studies/History, Science, Physical Education and Accelerated Reading (AR) Technology. Religion classes will be taught by the pastor of Zion Lutheran Church. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, a Virtual Curriculum alternative to traditional group classroom instruction has been developed. This includes weekly work packets and class instruction through a remote platform.
They are seeking dynamic instructional leaders who exhibit strong pedagogical skills and experience in educational technology, but they do not teach Common Core. The curriculum is based on old school values, complimented by technology through Renaissance using the Star Testing and AR reading chrome books.
Minimum qualifications include: Being a Christian who affirms to the beliefs as described in the Apostle’s Creed, must hold a bachelor’s degree in Liberal Studies or a related field and must have completed coursework towards the requirements of a California multiple subjects credential.
Application requirements include passing a fingerprint and DOJ background check.
If you are interested, please submit the following: Letter of introduction, resume’, copy of credential (if completed), three letters of recommendation (preferably within the last year and with one direct supervisor), and copies of transcripts showing all college coursework completed and/or in progress. Applications must include all required documents and we do not accept any emailed or faxed documents.
Applications may be hand delivered to the church/school office, M-F 8:00-noon or mailed to the following address:
Zion Lutheran School
Attn: Board of Parish Education
P.O. Box 10239
Terra Bella, CA 93270