As of today at 12:18 p.m., these are the updates for COVID-19 as reported by the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency:
168 - Total positive cases:
21 from Travelers
112 from Person to Person/Contact
35 from Unknown/Under Investigation
9 - Recovered Cases
7 - Deaths
271 - Under self-quarantine and being monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.
Age Groups affected:
9 - Ages 0 - 17
17 - Ages 18 - 25
43 - Ages 26 - 40
44 - Ages 41 - 64
55 - Ages 65+
Break down by city:
Porterville- 9
Lindsay, Strathmore, Exeter - 12
Pixley - 1
Tulare- 29
Visalia- 98
Dinuba, Kingsburg and Woodlake- 19