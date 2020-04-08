As of today at 12:18 p.m., these are the updates for COVID-19 as reported by the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency:

168 - Total positive cases:

21 from Travelers

112 from Person to Person/Contact

35 from Unknown/Under Investigation

9 - Recovered Cases
7 - Deaths

271 - Under self-quarantine and being monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

Age Groups affected:
9 - Ages 0 - 17
17 - Ages 18 - 25
43 - Ages 26 - 40
44 - Ages 41 - 64
55 - Ages 65+

Break down by city: 
Porterville- 9
Lindsay, Strathmore, Exeter - 12 
Pixley - 1
Tulare- 29
Visalia- 98
Dinuba, Kingsburg and Woodlake- 19

