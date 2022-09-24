A 16-year-old male juvenile of Porterville accused of murder has been arrested.
At 6:25 p.m. Wednesday Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of East Olive Avenue regarding an unresponsive male. Officers located the male subject, later identified as Michael Haddox, 68 of Porterville, and observed he had a wound to his abdomen and immediately began to render lifesaving aid before emergency medical personnel transported him to a local hospital, where he died. Porterville Police Department Detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.
Through the course of the investigation, Detectives worked diligently to collect and analyze evidence, spoke to witnesses, canvassed the area and located video surveillance depicting the suspect. A news release containing an image of the suspect was posted to the Porterville Police Department’s Facebook page, asking the public’s assistance with identifying the individual.
On Friday at 7:20 p.m., the juvenile suspect was contacted and taken into custody. Detectives continued their investigation and authored a search warrant for a residence located in the sub-100 block of East Date Avenue and the 500 block of West Mulberry Avenue which was granted by a Superior Court Judge. As a result of the search warrant, Detectives located and collected additional evidence.
The 16 year old male juvenile was arrested for murder and later booked at the Tulare County Juvenile Custodial Facility where he’s being held without bail.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400 or through th departmental Facebook page. Those who have information may also provide it anonymously.