As of 10:20 a.m. Tuesday morning, Tulare County Health and Human Services reported there were 157 positive cases of coronavirus in the county.
There are 11 positive cases in Lindsay and nine positive cases in Porterville. There are 90 positive cases in Visalia, 28 positive cases in Tulare, 18 positive cases in the areas of Kingsburg, Dinuba and Woodlake and one positive case in Pixley.
Forty-four of the cases in Visalia have been reported at the Redwood Springs Healthcare Center nursing home. A spokesperson for the nursing home said one person at the nursing home has died.
There were still six deaths due to COVID-19 in the county, county officials reported. The county reported eight people who tested positive for the coronavirus have recovered.
Twenty-one cases have been reported as travelers, 102 contact the coronavirus through person-to-person contact and 34 are still under investigation.
Seven are ages 0-17, 17 are ages 18-25, 40 are ages 26-40, 43 are ages 41-64 and 50 are ages 65 and over.
The number of cases since Monday has increased by 22 from 135 to 157. There are 249 people under self-quarantine who are being monitored by public health officials.
Alta Vista Hot Meals
Alta Vista School has been providing hot meals to their students on a daily basis. Along with the hot meals for lunch the school also provides breakfast.
The grab and go meals are provided from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Along with all the students at Alta Vista, the school has been providing meals to 150 to 200 additional children from the surrounding area.
Children ages 1 to 18 are eligible for the meals. For more information, call (559) 782-5700 or visit altavistaesd.org.
Family Health Care testing for those eligible
Family HealthCare Network is offering testing for COVID-19 to those who are eligible.
If you or someone you know is experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms such as coughing, shortness of breath, or fever please call the Family HealthCare Network hotline at (559) 741-8444. FHCN staff will assess your needs and connect you to the appropriate care.
For all other appointments call 877-960-3426. Telephone and video appointments are now available as well.
Stimulus checks
California residents should start seeing money from the $2.2 trillion stimulus package by the end of this week, but others in the state won’t receive their money right away.
When it comes to people such as those with newborn babies, college students and divorced parents, some will receive money and some will not. People should check with those who do their taxes or the Internal Revenue Service.
The state expects $25 to $30 billion in money to California residents. The IRS website provides guidance on a daily basis on who’s eligible for the money.
If the IRS has one’s direct deposit information, they don’t have to do anything, the money will be deposited in their account. Those who filed a 2018 tax return in 2019 showing income of less than $75,000 will receive $1,200. Those who filed jointly with income of less than $150,000 will receive $1,200 per adult and $500 per child.
Those who earned less than $99,000 will also receive a reduced payment.
Those who had income in 2019 to high to qualify for a stimulus payment but lost their job or income qualify for an extra rebate credited to them when they file their 2020 tax return.
Those who just had a child can also qualify for an extra rebate when they file their 2020 tax return. Those who are on social security and don’t file a tax return will still receive a stimulus payment.
For those who are actually earning above $75,000 this year but earned less than $75,000 last year, they still will receive a stimulus payment and no penalties will be assessed.
Those who have no taxable income can file a simple form provided by the IRS to receive a rebate check.
And no, no federal income taxes will be charged on stimulus payments. For more information visit irs.gov
FAMILY CRISIS CENTER
Legal advocates with the Family Crisis Center said they’re accepting Domestic Violence Restraining Order cases by appointment only. Those who are looking to file restraining orders for domestic violence are asked to call the office to be transferred to a case manager.
The legal advocates will do the intake portion of the process over the phone and then schedule an in-person appointment. The Family Crisis Center will then take care of all the paperwork and send it over to the court. Once the court mails the paper work back, another appointment will be made for documentation review.
Family Crisis Center is also providing services to the homeless. If a homeless individual calls the Family Crisis Center, they will be transferred to their case manager.
If there are any questions regarding the services Family Crisis Center is still providing, or to speak with a legal advocate about filing a domestic violence restraining order, please call (559) 781-7462.