As of 10:20 a.m. Tuesday morning, Tulare County Health and Human Services reported there were 157 positive cases of coronavirus in the county.
There are 11 positive cases in Lindsay and nine positive cases in Porterville. There are 90 positive cases in Visalia, 28 positive cases in Tulare, 18 positive cases in the areas of Kingsburg, Dinuba and Woodlake and one positive case in Pixley.
Forty-four of the cases in Visalia have been reported at the Redwood Springs Healthcare Center nursing home.
There were still six deaths due to COVID-19 in the county, county officials reported. The county reported eight people who tested positive for the coronavirus have recovered.
Twenty-one cases have been reported as travelers, 102 contact the coronavirus through person-to-person contact and 34 are still under investigation.
Seven are ages 0-17, 17 are ages 18-25, 40 are ages 26-40, 43 are ages 41-64 and 50 are ages 65 and over.
The number of cases since Monday has increased by 22 from 135 to 157. There are 249 people under self-quarantine who are being monitored by public officials.