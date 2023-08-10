A 15-year-old boy accused of being involved in two robberies and a Visalia double homicide was arrested in Porterville.
Porterville Police arrested the 15-year-old boy in relation to a robbery in the city on Wednesday. PPD then informed Visalia Police it had arrested the teenager when it found out his identity.
The teenager is a suspect in a robbery that went wrong at an EZ-Mart in Visalia in which two people were left dead. The robbery happened late at night on June 11 at the store at Walnut and Giddings where it was reported there was a shooting at the shopping center.
A 16-year-old boy was shot in the incident and died later at Kaweah Health Medical Center. A 20-year-old clerk was also killed.
It's believed a 16-year-old teenager and the 15-year-old boy attempted to rob the store. Visalia Police reported the store clerk and 16-year-old teenager exchanged gunfire and the 15-year-old boy also shot at the clerk but left before police arrived.
The 15-year-old boy was booked in the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility on suspicion of homicide and conspiracy.