A 15-year-old accused of murdering a 14-year-old has been arrested.
Porterville Police were dispatched to Sierra View Medical Center shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday regarding a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, Officers learned a 14 year-old juvenile, was brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound. In spite of lifesaving efforts by medical personnel, the 14-year-old died.
Porterville Police Detectives responded and assumed the investigation. Evidence led Detectives to a residence in the 100 Block of North Maston Street in Porterville where a search warrant was executed. During a search of the residence, Detectives located physical evidence which indicated the crime occurred at the location.
Through the course of the investigation, a 15 year-old juvenile suspect was identified as the person who had shot the victim. The suspect was contacted and taken into custody without incident. The suspect was booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility on a charge of Murder.
The investigation into this matter is ongoing. Anyone with further information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department, (559) 782-7400.