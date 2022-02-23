On Wednesday the Bureau of Reclamation’s Central Valley Project announced an initial allocation that’s effectively 15 percent of what’s requested for local water users.
Locally those in the Friant Division who are served by the Friant-Kern Canal, class 1 users will receive 15 percent and class 2 users will receive 0 percent.
The CVP stated allocations are based on an estimate of water available for delivery to CVP water users and reflect current reservoir storages, precipitation, and snowpack in the Central Valley and Sierra Nevada. This year’s low allocations are an indicator of the third consecutive dry year California is experiencing and will be updated if conditions warrant, the CVP stated.
“We began the 2022 water year with low CVP reservoir storage and some weather whiplash, starting with a record day of Sacramento rainfall in October and snow-packed December storms to a very dry January and February, which are on pace to be the driest on record,” said Bureau of Reclamation Regional Director Ernest Conant. “Further, the December storms disproportionately played out this year in the headwaters - heavy in the American River Basin and unfortunately light in the upper Sacramento River Basin, which feeds into Shasta Reservoir, the cornerstone of the CVP.”
Currently, CVP reservoir storage is below the historic average for this time of year and runoff forecasts predict overall storage will be limited if substantial spring precipitation doesn’t materialize, the CVP stated.
California Department of Water Resources’ forecast update from Feb. 1 to Feb. 15 shows a total decrease in projected annual inflow to Shasta, Oroville, Folsom, and New Melones reservoirs of 1.2 million acre-feet. Without significant precipitation, this may continue to decrease further.
“Losing over a million acre-feet of projected inflow in two weeks’ time is concerning,” said Conant. “We’ve got our work cut out for us this year; strengthened collaboration and coordination among agency partners, water and power users, and stakeholders will be instrumental.”
Friant Division contractors’ water supply is delivered from Millerton Reservoir on the upper San Joaquin River via the Madera and Friant-Kern Canals. The first 800,000 acre-feet of available water supply is considered Class 1; Class 2 is considered the next amount of available water supply up to 1.4 million acre-feet.
Given the current hydrologic conditions, the Friant Division water supply allocation is 15 percent of Class 1 and 0 percent of Class 2, the CVP stated.
The initial water allocation will provide 120,000 acre feet for Friant Division I contractors.
The Friant Water Authority, which oversees the Friant-Kern Canal, there’s “ample justification” for an allocation that’s more than 15 percent.
“Today Friant Division Class 2 contractors did not receive an allocation, reflecting that hydrology for the 2022 water year is very dry,” the Friant Water Authority stated.
“Large storms in the Sierra Nevada range during the months of October and December helped establish a robust snowpack in our upper watersheds, but relatively less precipitation since then has challenged our collective ability to recover from multiple consecutive dry years that have resulted in below-average water storage levels statewide.
“FWA appreciates Reclamation’s work to issue this initial allocation early in the year and can understand the desire to err on the side of caution this early in the season. However, based on the current snowpack and reservoir conditions in and above Millerton Lake, FWA believes there is ample justification for an allocation higher than 15 percent.”
FWA stated even if the drought persists it estimates double what’s been allocated, an additional 240,000 acre feet is available in the upper San Joaquin watershed. That’s in addition to the 254,000 acre feet that has been allocated to the San Joaquin River Restoration Program.
FWA also stated the initial water allocation will cause the need to pump more groundwater, causing an additional overdraft.
“We look forward to continuing to work with Reclamation as they further their analysis of the water supply data, and to the allocation increases that are warranted so our farmers and cities can adequately plan for the upcoming water year,” FWA stated.
FWA stated it “implores” State and Federal agencies to continue to work to “relieve the significant pressure on groundwater supplies” along with the sacrifices that have been made, include water conservation and farmers having to plow over or fallow their land that can no longer be used for farming.