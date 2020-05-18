The Tulare County Health and Human Services reported an increase of 92 cases from Friday to Sunday. The department reported on Sunday there were 1,430 COVID-19 cases, up from 1,338 on Friday.
The department reported there are now 416 people in Tulare County who tested positive for COVID-19 who have recovered.
The department’s official tally is 123 cases in Porterville and 105 cases in Lindsay. There have been 167 cases reported in Tulare and 281 in Dinuba.
There are 11 cases in Southwestern Tulare County, 11 cases in foothill and mountain communities, 11 cases in Strathmore, 64 cases in Farmersville, 11 cases in Goshen, 16 cases in Ivanhoe, 11 cases in Traver, 11 cases in the Reedley area, 12 cases in Woodlake, 11 cases in Orange Cove and 19 cases in Exeter. There are now more than 600 cases in Visalia.
Twenty-eight cases have been reported as travelers, 675 cases were due to person-to-person contact and 727 cases are still under investigation.
Ninty-seven cases are ages 0-17, 169 are ages 18-25, 313 are ages 26-40, 493 are ages 41-64 and 358 are ages 65 and older.
There are 1,025 people in Tulare County who are under self-quarantine and being monitored by public health officials.
As of May 16, Sierra View also reported it had 27 confirmed cases. The hospital reported it had 13 COVID-19 inpatients.
The hospital reported it has had 548 tests done while there have been 3,445 tests conducted at the Tulare County testing lab.
As of Sunday, California had 78,839 cases and 3,261 deaths due to COVID-19.
Standards for reopening
Tulare County is a long ways away from meeting the current guidelines for Stage 3 openings, especially with the report of 10 more deaths on Friday. The guidelines call for no deaths to happen in two weeks. Also over a two-week period, there would have to be just three to four new cases a day in Tulare County for the county to meet Stage 3 guidelines.
Current guidelines allow for the following in Tulare County: Restaurant curbside pickup and carry out; and curbside pickup for the following retail business:
Bookstores, jewelry stores, toy stores, clothing stores, shoe stores, home furnishing stores, sporting goods stores, antique stores, music stores and florists.
Still in effect are no dining-in at restaurants and no onsite eating areas; no indoor shopping at non-essential retail stores; no group sports or activities; and no special events as all county permits have been revoked or suspended.
Nursing homes
As of Wednesday, the California Department of Public Health reported there were no COVID-19 cases at Porterville Convalescent Home, Porterville’s Gateway Post Acute and Porterville’s Sequoia Transitional Care.
There have been outbreaks in Tulare County at Porterville’s Sierra Valley Rehab, Visalia’s Redwood Springs, Visalia’s Linwood Meadows, Lindsay Gardens and Dinuba Healthcare.
To view the status of COVID-19 at the state’s nursing homes visit https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/SNFsCOVID_19.aspx