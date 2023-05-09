The Porterville Police Department issued 14 citations for a variety of violations made by drivers during a bicycle and pedestrian safety operation on May 4.
Fourteen drivers were cited for violations including CVC 22450(a), failure to stop at a stop sign; CVC 23123(a), operating a cellular phone while driving; CVC 22350, speeding; and CVC 12500(a), driving while unlicensed.
The operation took place at various locations throughout Porterville. From 4 to 8 p.m. 16 people were contacted during the operation.
“Safety is a shared responsibility, with drivers holding the greatest responsibility to keep other road users safe,” Porterville Police Department Lieutenant Mark Azevedo said. “We hope this operation serves as a reminder to everyone to practice due care and to look out for one another.”
Porterville Police Department will holding another bicycle and pedestrian safety operation on Thursday, May 11.
Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.