Tulare County Health and Human Services reported shortly before noon on Monday there are now 135 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.
The county also reported there was another death, bringing the total to six deaths in Tulare County due to the coronavirus. No other information was provided on the most recent person to die due to the coronavirus.
There are now nine positive cases in Lindsay and eight positive cases in Porterville. The number of positive cases increased by 19 from Sunday from 116 to 135.
Twent cases have been reported as travelers, 86 are due to person-to-person contact and 29 are still under investigation.
There are 239 people under self-quarantine being monitored by public health officials. The county reported six people diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.