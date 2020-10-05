Thirteen men were arrested as a result of the Tulare County Sheriff's Office “Operation Safe Teen” sting.
Over the weekend, the sheriff's office wrapped up a two-month investigation targeting online predators. During “Operation Safe Teen,” Detectives with the Special Victims Unit and Human Trafficking Unit created numerous fake social media accounts, posing as a 14-year-old girl and a 15 to 17-year-old old boy. During the investigation, numerous men tried to solicit the decoys and sent explicit pictures to them.
Over the weekend, Detectives conducted an undercover operation similar to "Catch a Predator" at a home in Tulare County. During the two-day operation, they arrested 13 men from around Tulare County who offered money and gifts to the decoys.
The suspects used pedophile grooming techniques to arrange to meet up and have sex with the undercover decoys. All 13 men arrived at the home thinking they were meeting with the teenager, only to be met by law enforcement officers.
Although all 13 men were arrested and booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility on felony charges, due to the mandatory zero-bail system, ten of those men were released shortly after their arrest.
Those who were arrested were: Adam Lathrum, 25; Andres Duenas, 34; Alberto Falcon Leiva, 52
Jorge Rojas, 34; Roger Garcia, 21; Usiel Rebolledo, 41; Fernando Jiron-Magana, 45; Fernandon Campos, 43; Alvino Rivera, 22; Kyle Adams, 27; Jesus Gomez, 23; David Safrazian, 24; Chris Harrell, 43.
Anyone with information on crimes against children is encouraged to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559)733-6218. Or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.