Those who may say the annual Veterans Homecoming Pageant is no longer a treasured tradition that has passed its time would definitely be mistaken.
After a “limited” pageant due still to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the pageant is back as strong as ever as there are 12 high school seniors vying to become the Veterans Homecoming Queen, which also carries the title of Miss Porterville.
The 76th annual Veterans Homecoming Queen, Miss Porterville Pageant will be held Saturday, October 29 at the Buck Shaffer Theater at the Porterville Memorial Auditorium.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the pageant will begin promptly at 6:30. Tickets will be available at the door and will cost $5. Admission for ages 12 and under is free. Only cash will be accepted.
Last year due to the late notice of as far as the final approval for the pageant to be held, there were a limited number of pageants.
But with 12 contestants this year there will be a full court with a queen, princess, first attendant, second attendant and third attendant.
“We are super excited to see so many girls come out to compete,” Pageant director Jessica Dowling said.
“We have a lot of great talents this year,” added Dowling about the performances of the contestants during the talent portion of the pageant. “We are excited to have a full showcase showcasing who these girls are and honoring our veterans at the same time.”
This year's pageant will again be a patriotic evening showcasing the traditional spirit dance. Along with the talent portion contestants will also go through the interview portion of the pageant.
Live music will be provided by the Porterville High Fabulous Studio Band and the national anthem will be performed by the Monache High Chamber Choir. Deenie's Dance Studio will also perform a patriotic dance.
This year’s contestants are:
Melissa Perez, Granite Hills High School, Parents: Saul Perez & Maria Hernandez
Jayla Alvarado, Porterville High School, Parents: Alfonso & Leticia Alvarado
Janessa Alba, Monache High School, Parents: Rick & Patricia Alba
Megan Scheer, Porterville High School, Parents: Scott & Jodi Scheer
Aubrie Cardoza, Porterville High School, Parents: Trisetain & Courtney Cardoza
Mia Daughtery, Porterville High Schoo, Parents: Micahel & Mary Daugherty
Kambria Rohrbach, Harmony Magnet Academy, Parents: Brad & Elizabeth Rohrbach
Tapanga Peterson, Monache High School, Parents: Chad Peterson & Tiffany Jones
Cristal Valencia, Granite Hills High School, Parents: Pedro Valencia & Berenice Hernandez
Briar Tillery, Butterfield Charter High School, Parents: Randal Tillery & Melissa Lentzner
Mariah Ruiz, Porterville High School, Parents: Ryan & Sarah Ruiz
Emmelie Moreno, Porterville High School, Parents: Robert & Guadalupe Moreno.