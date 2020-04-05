Shortly after 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Tulare County Health and Human Services reported there are now 116 positive cases of coronavirus in the county.
There have been five deaths in the county due to COVID-19. On Saturday, the county reported two more deaths as a result of the coronavirus.
The county reported both of the people who died were over the age of 65. One case was the result of personn-to-person contact and the other was travel related.
The county reported there are eight positive cases of the coronavirus in Lindsay and seven positive in Porterville.
There are 62 positive cases in Visalia, 25 in Tulare, 12 in the Woodlake-Dinuba-Kingsburg area and one in Pixley.
Five are ages 0-17, 16 are ages 18-25, 30 are ages 26-40, 28 are ages 41-64 and 37 are 65 and older. Nineteen of the cases were reported as travelers, 75 were person-to-person contact and 22 are still under investigation.
The number of cases since Friday has jumped by 35 from 81 to 116.
The County reported 5 people who have had the coronavirus have recovered. There are 234 people in the county who are under self-quarantine and are being monitored by public health officials.