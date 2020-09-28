Just before 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tulare County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to the 800 block of East Scranton Ave. in Porterville for the attempted kidnapping of an 11-year-old girl.
When Deputies arrived, the victim said she was outside in her yard when a man wearing all black clothes and a ski mask came up and grabbed her and tried to pull her away.
The girl was able to fight the suspect off and ran away to safety. TCSO Deputies and Detectives surrounded the area and conducted an extensive search for the suspect but he's still on the loose.
Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.