Eleven Tulare County jails inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office stated.
The sheriff's office stated this week it administered more than 200 COVID-19 tests in Tulare County Jail Facilities. The office stated 11 inmates are being isolated and quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19 in the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility in Visalia..
The 11 inmates are being monitored by medical staff. Their cells are disinfected and deep cleaned on a daily basis.
Staff and other inmates who were possibly exposed to COVID-19 are currently being tested and awaiting results.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic, all inmates in Tulare County have been monitored and screened daily by medical staff.
“Right now, we are working with Tulare County Health and Human Services to identify the source of this outbreak,” the sheriff's office stated. “We are also checking if other areas of the jail may have been impacted.”
The sheriff's office also issued this statement on behalf of Sheriff Mike Boudreaux: “As always, Sheriff Boudreaux is encouraging people to take all precautionary measures mandated by the Governor’s office to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by maintaining good hygiene, practicing social distancing, and, of course, stay home if you are sick.”