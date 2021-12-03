All 230 properties in Tulare County that participated in the state's Consolidated Debris Removal Program following last year's Sequoia Complex have been returned to county officials to begin the permitting process for reconstruction.
And 60 percent of those properties have gone back to the county for final approval for reconstruction.
Property owners had the option of participating in either the state's full debris removal program or the hazardous tree removal program.
The 230 county properties returned to county officials include 139 whose owners chose to participate in the full debris removal program and 91 whose owners chose to take part only in the hazardous tree removal program. program.
The return to county officials of the final properties in Tulare County marks the end of the state's debris removal operations in the Central Valley related to the Sequoia Complex and Creek Fire.
In October, state debris officials returned the last of 276 properties in Fresno County whose owners chose to participate in the state debris program after the Creek Fire. Two hundred sixty-nine of the 276 participated in the full program; the other seven took part in the hazardous trees only program.
One-hundred percent of properties in the state have now been returned to county officials, including in Fresno, Madera and Tulare Counties. All 24 properties in Madera County have also gone to the county for final approval for reconstruction. Virtually all of the properties in Fresno County, 99.6 percent, have gone back to county officials for final approval for reconstruction.
As of Thursday, 4,004 or 89.6 percent, of 4,468 properties statewide participating in either in the the full or hazardous trees removal programs have been returned to their respective counties to begin the permitting process.
In 2020, more 8,000 climate-induced wildfires destroyed more than 5,700 homes. Property owners incur no direct costs for participation in the state-managed clean up and recovery program, administered by the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle) and the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (CalOES) in collaboration with 25 participating counties.
Crews have completed the removal of burned metal, concrete, ash, and contaminated soil generated by the 2020 wildfires from 100 percent of the properties enrolled in full debris removal program of the statewide Consolidated Debris Removal Program.
Wildfire survivors had the option to either use their own contractor or enroll in the state-managed program. Of the 5,991 properties with damage from the 2020 fires, 3,828 signed up to have the remains of their homes and other structures cleared by the state. Another 640 property owners chose to participate in the hazardous trees only removal program.
Before homeowners can begin rebuilding, cleared properties need additional work including:
Collecting soil samples for verification at a state certified laboratory they meet state environmental health and safety standards. Contractors can then install erosion control measures and certified arborists or professional foresters can assess wild-fire damaged trees that possibly could fall in dangerous areas and need to be removed.
Finally, state officials inspect the property to verify all completed work meets state standards. Debris officials submit a final inspection report to local officials to approve the property for reconstruction.
Property owners can track the data on the Debris Operations Dashboard for the 2020 statewide wildfires. The dashboard is updated every hour and provides users with the ability to search by county or address.