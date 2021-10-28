Another Community Vaccine Roundup is being held, beginning today and booster shots will also be given.
First, second and third booster doses of the Pfizer COVID vaccine will be offered and the Moderna booster shot will be offered as well. All those receiving any of those shots over the next three days during the vaccine roundup will receive a $100 gift card to a local business. The gift cards are being provided by the City of Porterville through federal funds it has received from the American Rescue Plan.
The event will be held at the Community Vaccine Clinic at the corner of Pearson and Morton. Vaccines will be offfered from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday.
The event is being held through the partnership between the City of Porterville, Sierra View Medical Center, Imperial Ambulance and Tulare County Health and Human Services.
For vaccination clinic information visit www.sierra-view.com/COVIDvaccines. ForCOVID-19 Pfizer BioNTech Vaccine Info visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/different-vaccines/Pfizer-BioNTech.html
For COVID-19 Moderna Vaccine Info: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/different-vaccines/Moderna.html
For Booster Info visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html
On October 21 the Centers for Disease Control approved the Moderna vaccine for use as a booster vaccine. Sierra View Medical Center and Imperial Ambulance are ready to administer Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster doses in addition to first, second and booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
Following the success of previous partnered vaccination efforts, the City of Porterville and Sierra View are ready to offer vaccine roundup No. 4, beginning today. No first or second doses of Moderna will be available; only Moderna booster doses will be available. Read more about the CDC’s booster shot expansion by visiting https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/p1021-covid-booster.html.
Sierra View referred to the vaccination roundup No. 3 that was held October 7 through 9 as a “whopping success.” There were 1,249 vaccines administered during the event.
Of the 1,249 vaccines administered, Porterville City Manager John Lollis reported at the October 19 city Council meeting the vast majority — close to 75 percent — were second doses as Lollis said 343 first doses were administered at the event. There were 795 vaccines administered during the second vaccine roundup event.
On weeks that there's no incentive, the COVID-19 vaccine continues to be administered at the community vaccine clinic. The clinic operates Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
The SVMC-Imperial Ambulance teams continue with mobile outreach working collaboratively with organizations like Porterville College and Burton School District. The SVMC-Imperial Ambulance team most recently administered 70 vaccines at a community event in Poplar on Sunday. The SVMC-Imperial Ambulance team will return to Poplar on Sunday, November 14, 2021.
Individuals are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their receive their second Pfizer or Moderna shot or their first Johnson and Johnson shot.
“We only have a couple of weeks before it’s time to celebrate Thanksgiving,” Imperial Ambulance Field Supervisor Sean Roberts said. “Community members receiving any dose of the vaccine now, as necessary and eligible, are in essence helping to protect the health of the loved ones they may be celebrating the holidays with.”
Walk-in appointments are welcome and pre-scheduled appointments are recommended and may be scheduled. Wait times at the Community Vaccination Clinic may vary but pre-registering will help the staff at the vaccination clinic more quickly provide vaccinations for each patient.
If community members experience difficult in registering, they will be welcome as walk-ins. To schedule a vaccination appointment, visit https://myturn.ca.gov/.
COVID-19 Vaccine booster shots are available for the following Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine recipients who completed their first two shots at least 6 months ago and are 65 years and older or 18 and older and fall into one of the following categories: live in long-term care facilities, have underlying medical conditions, work in high-risk settings, or live in high-risk settings.
CDC now recommends certain people are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot, including those who received Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.
For more eligibility information, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html
City Councilmember Milt Stowe also made his case for people to be vaccinated at the October 19 meeting, saying he has had four friends, “close friends,” die of COVID. “Get your vaccination for the COVID,” Stowe said. “We're losing people unnecessarily. You'd rather die than get a shot.
“Don't die for political reasons. It just doesn't make sense to me. My last word is stay positive and test negative.”