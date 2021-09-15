The City of Porterville program offering $100 gift certificates for people to be vaccinated against COVID-19 has been expanded as the incentives will be offered over the next three days.
The second Porterville Vaccine Roundup begins today and will be held over the next three days through Saturday. All those who come to the community vaccine clinic on the corner of Pearson and Morton over the next three days to receive their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will receive a $100 gift card to a Porterville business. Funds for the $100 gift card are provided by the federal American Rescue Plan.
The vaccine clinic will be open from 9 a.m to 6 p.m. today through Saturday. Those who come during that time to be vaccinated will receive a $100 gift card. The community vaccine clinic is operated by Sierra View Medical Center and Imperial Ambulance.
The Porterville City Council voted to expand the incentive program after a successful vaccine roundup was held on August 27. At that first vaccine roundup, there were 357 people who came to be vaccinated, exceeding the 250 gift cards that were available.
The City of Porterville, City Council and Sierra View administration are expanding the program to raise awareness about the importance of being vaccinated and also to stimulate the local economy by helping local businesses impacted by the pandemic.
The City of Porterville issued $100 Gift Card IOUs to those at the community vaccine roundup on August 27 who received a vaccine but didn't receive a gift card. Those who didn't receive a gift card that day should visit the vaccination clinic at 385 Pearson Drive at any time over the next three days while the community vaccine roundup is held.
Gift cards won't be mailed. Instead, all those who are to receive a gift card are being contacted to pick them up in person. A photo ID and vaccination record will be required.
While walk-ins will be welcome, appointments are recommended, especially over the next three days, and may be scheduled at myturn.ca.gov Wait times may vary and pre-registering will help staff more quickly provide vaccinations for each person.