Sierra View Medical Center and Imperial Ambulance are partnering with community organizations to encourage people to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.
With funding from Tulare County Health and Human Services, Sierra View and Imperial Ambulance are operating the community vaccine clinic at 385 Pearson Drive at the corner of Pearson and Morton. There have been nearly 2,500 vaccines administered at the clinic.
The clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Recent vaccine partnerships have also included collaborations with the City of Porterville and the Burton School District.
In addition there will be two events Thursday in the community in which vaccinations will be provided. And at one of the events people will receive an incentive for being vaccinated.
At Thursday's concert as part of KJUG'S Free Summer Concert Series a $100 gift card from local businesses will be offered to individuals who are vaccinated at the event. The concert featuring Walker County and Dillon Carmichael will be at 6:30 p.m. today at Centennial Park. Funding for the gift cards is being provided by the City of Porterville from the American Rescue Plan.
Earlier Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., students and community members will have a chance to be vaccinated at Porterville College. The event is being done in collaboration with PC through the leadership of PC president Dr. Claudia Habib to make vaccines more accessible.
“Part of our mission at Sierra View Medical Center is to find opportunities where we can build partnerships and foster existing ones with community organizations that have the same goal — to ensure the health and well-being of our community,” Sierra View CEO Donna Hefner said. “I’m grateful to the City of Porterville and several other community partners for continuing to open their doors to our organization to work collaboratively.”
With the support of the Porterville City Council and Porterville Police Department, the Sierra View-Imperial Ambulance team recently provided vaccines at National Night Out where dozens received the vaccine.
“We are seeing a dramatic increase in COVID-19 unvaccinated hospitalizations and we are in a position to help prevent those hospitalizations through strong vaccination efforts," Sierra View Chief Nursing Officer Dr. Jeffery Hudson-Covolo said.
For more information visit www.sierra-view.com/COVIDvaccines.