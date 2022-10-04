10 Minutes with Tipton originated in January 2022 on the Education Page. Students in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program at Tipton Elementary School take time to Zoom with individuals in the community to ask them questions about their jobs, lives and strategies they can use in their own lives to help them become college and career ready.
Cathy Capone, Tule River Parkway Association president
What is your role in our community?
“I am a mature woman and I’ve lived an interesting and worthwhile life. In the community, my role is a mentor, advisor and organizer.”
Please tell us a little bit about yourself — Your background, where you grew up, your family, your career.
“I was born and raised in San Francisco near the ocean. I entered school not speaking English, speaking Russian. I didn’t speak much in kindergarten and no one else at school spoke Russian. I felt confident in English by the third grade. My family took yearly vacations to the Russian River north of San Francisco. Those trips really informed my life by going into nature. Being there under coastal redwoods, in fern-covered river valleys and canoeing with my family, I really understood that I loved the outdoors. So, that was my childhood.
Then, in the sixth grade, I decided I wanted to be a teacher. I was choosing from what a 10-year-old in 1960 thought a woman could be. I didn't have as many obvious choices as you girls have today. I went to school, finished high school and then I went directly to college and finished. I got my first teaching job in 1973. I started by working as a substitute for nine months. Then my first full-time job was Soledad as a sixth-grade teacher. I worked for three years with students who were below grade level and that work really called to me. I wanted to work with those students who needed extra help. An opportunity in special education came up and I found out that I really loved it. I decided to go back to college to get a special education credential. Soledad was too far away from a four-year college, so I looked around and moved to the Hanford area and I attended Fresno State where I finished my special education credential. I was a teacher for 40 years. I worked in special education for 37 and I taught the sixth grade for three years. I retired in 2013. My husband and I have two children and we are very proud to say that Jack Amaral, a band director for the Burton School District, is our son and Leah, our daughter, lives in England. Since 2013, I have been a mentor teacher, substitute teacher, and I’ve done volunteer work.”
Now that you’re retired, please tell us about the projects you’re currently working on and the organizations you work with.
“I work with Tule River Parkway Association, where I serve as the president and I am the project manager for various projects. I also serve on the board of directors of the California Native Plant Society. The local chapter is called the Alta Peak Chapter.”
What is something that might surprise members of the public (either about you or your career)?
“I write biweekly articles about native plants and submit them to the Porterville Recorder. I want to see them published in other places because I’d like people to know more about native plants and use them in their home gardens.
On October 20 I am giving a presentation at a statewide conference in San Jose. it’s the California Native Plant Society Conservation Conference and the topic of the talk will be the Tule River Parkway Demonstration Gardens. We will be getting more publicity for Porterville.”
What advice do you have for young people who might be nervous about volunteering?
“If you’re thinking about volunteering your effort will be appreciated by the people you volunteer for because they are looking for you as much as you are looking for them. You’re very valuable to them. I have a lot of people who volunteer for the native plant gardens.
Burton School District had 160 students who all came on the same day and that was a big surprise. We thought maybe 20 students would come, but the district advertised it really well and gave a good incentive and so a whole lot of kids took advantage of that. We really appreciate our volunteers and we need our volunteers. I could not do this all by myself.”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
“I see myself as a mentor and advisor and being able to support younger people to take leadership roles. I want to pass on the knowledge I've gained in my years to other generations. I would also like to kayak and canoe especially to raft down the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon.”
Anything else you would like to add? (Maybe a current, or past project you’re proud of)?
“The Tule River Parkway Association and California Native Plant Society are very interconnected, with overlapping interests in native plants and the environment. On October 8, we will work together at Pioneer Days in downtown Porterville on Main Street. In the morning, there will be a barbecue rib cook-off competition and vendors.
We will have a booth and we’re going to give away milkweed, which is a plant that monarch butterfly caterpillars eat, the only type of plant they eat, so you have to have milkweed or you can’t have the next generation of monarchs. The butterflies have 6-8 generations every year, the butterfly lay their eggs and then the eggs turn into caterpillars, they grow, then a chrysalis forms and they turn into a butterfly. Butterflies travel a long distances and there are two populations — The western population mostly stays in California. The Eastern population travels from Mexico into the United States and Canada and back in one year!”
Jordynn Gilbert and Nathalie Martinez are both seventh graders at Tipton Elementary School in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program. Jordynn enjoys playing volleyball. Nathalie enjoys working with children.