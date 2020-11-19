In an effort to curb late night gatherings — especially on the weekend — Governor Gavin Newsom's office announced a curfew for purple counties on Thursday, including Tulare County.
The curfew will go will be from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The curfew will go into effect on Saturday and will last through at least December 21.
The curfew will affect only nonessential activities. People will still be able to do such things late at night as walking their dog, picking up prescriptions or even picking up takeout from a restaurant.
But nonessential businesses must close at 10 p.m. Restaurants that offer outdoor dining must close by 10 p.m.
Most restaurants that offer outdoor dining generally close earlier than 10 p.m. anyway, except possibly for the weekends. The idea is to curtail large late night gatherings and parties.
Officials state it will be up to local law enforcement to enforce the curfew, which is being referred to as a limited stay-at-home order.
For the curfew guidelines visit https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/limited-stay-at-home-order.aspx