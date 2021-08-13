A $1.28 million settlement has been awarded to a former Porterville Unified School District employee in a wrongful termination case.
The settlement was awarded by a jury on Thursday in a civil trial in the Tulare County Superior Court in Visalia. The settlement was awarded to Oscar Mayorga, who worked as a custodian at Porterville High School.
While limited in what he could say, PUSD superintendent Nate Nelson said the district would appeal the verdict. He added whatever funds from the settlement won't come from the district but from a joint powers agreement in which the district has entered with other districts to provide insurance coverage for cases such as this one. Nelson added the district has already paid its insurance premium for the coverage.
Michael Brooks, Mayorga's attorney, said Mayorga worked for the district for 18 years. He added the district granted Mayorga medical leave in the summer of 2017.
The medical leave was granted on the basis Mayorga was dealing with complications from diabetes and he had a note from his doctor. During his medical leave, Mayorga visited his brother in Nicaragua, who also had diabetes.
Brooks said the district took exception to Mayorga making that trip while he was on medical leave. “That was their defense,” Brooks said.
Based on that, Brooks said the district considered Mayorga absent without leave. But Brooks said Mayorga's note from his doctor demonstrated he couldn't work and needed the medical leave and the jury agreed.
Brooks said he and Mayorga are grateful Mayorga was able to tell his story to the jury and that “they awarded him fairly.”
Brooks said the district through its administrative process had Mayorga accept an automatic resignation without his consent.
Brooks said the district's action to cut Mayorga off from his earnings and his health insurance had an extremely detrimental effect on his family because of the lost health benefits to pay for his medical expenses due to his diabetes.
Brooks said the jury ruled against PUSD in two ways under the California Family Rights Act. He said the jury decided the district denied Mayorga medical benefits required to him under the California Family Rights Act and also retaliated agains him which is against the California Family Rights Act.
But Nelson disagreed. “We feel confident we acted in good faith and abided by the law and abided by our policies,” he said.
Brooks said the jury awarded Mayorga $242,000 in past earnings and other benefits and $78,000 in future lost earnings. He added the jury awarded Mayorga $576,000 for past non-economic loss and mental anguish and $384,000 for future mental anguish.
“We feel the amount is excessive,” Nelson said. “We're obviously dissapointed in the judgment.”
As far as the appeal, Nelson said, “We are hopeful with further review through the appeal process the numbers are different than what they are today.”