he city of Porterville has given $1.267 million in incentives for people to be vaccinated against COVID. And more incentives will be given.
The Porterville City Council at its August 17 meeting approved the program in which federal American Rescue Plan funds the city received be used for providing incentives for people to be vaccinated. As part of the program people receive $100 gift cards to Porterville businesses to be vaccinated.
So $1.267 million has been pumped back into the economy to help Porterville businesses recover from the COVID pandemic. The gift cards have been focused on restaurants and personal services and have been provided for such businesses as grocery stores and salons as well.
“More than one million dollars of American Rescue Plan Act funding has been creatively redirected to the local Porterville economy while helping to safeguard the health of the community through the generosity of the City of Porterville,” Sierra View Medical Center stated.
The gift cards have been given as incentives to be vaccinated as part of Vaccine Roundups held at the Community Vaccine Clinic at the corner of Pearson and Morton operated by Sierra View and Imperial Ambulance. Gift cards have also been given at various vaccine clinics held at community events.
All those ages 12 and older receiving a first or second dose of a vaccine or a third booster dose have received $100 gift cards as part of the vaccine incentive events. With each vaccine incentive event the number of people receiving vaccines has increased.
The highest number of people receiving vaccines at a vaccine incentive event happened at the last one held during the Vaccine Roundup held January 6 through 8. There were 3,061 vaccines administered during the three-day event, so more than $300,000 in gift cards were given at the event.
At the event there were 725 first doses administered, 175 second doses administered and 2,161 Moderna boosters administered.
“With the rise of the omicron COVID-19 variant, the importance of booster doses cannot be understated,” Sierra View stated.
During the last four vaccine roundups in which boosters were available, 65 percent of the doses administered were boosters while 27 percent were second doses and eight percent were first doses.
To date there have been about 11,400 vaccines administered during the vaccine incentive events. Since the community vaccine clinic has opened in May, Sierra View stated 20,000 vaccines have been administered. That means nearly 60 percent of vaccines administered at the clinic have been administered during Vaccine Roundups.
Sierra View stated during “high-performing” weeks when incentives aren't offered the community clinic administers about 300-400 vaccines over a three-day period. The clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
The first vaccine incentive event was held at a KJUG concert in Centennial Park in August and 74 vaccines were administered at the vent. The first vaccine roundup was just one day on August 27 and 366 vaccines were administered.
The vaccine roundup was expanded to three days from September 16-18 with 795 vaccines administered. That number grew to 1,249 during the event held October 7-9, 2,046 to the event held October 28-30, 2,157 during the event held November 18-20 and fell to 1,730 during an event from December 9-11. But then came the significant increase to 3,061 from January 6-8.
There was also a “Polar Express” event held at Porterville College on December 11 in which a vaccine incentive event was held and 374 vaccines were administered. There were 126 vaccines administered during a vaccine incentive event at the Veterans Day Parade on November 11 and 329 vaccines were administered during a vaccine incentive event at the Children's Christmas Parade on December 4.
Thirty-five percent of those vaccinated at the Vaccine Roundups are ages 18-40, 30 percent are ages 41-60, nine percent are ages 13-17, two percent are age 12, 2 percent are ages 80 and older and nine percent are ages 0-9 based on date from about 7,000 doses. Those ages 0-9 don't receive $100 gift cards.
While 90 percent of those at the vaccine roundups are from the area from Porterville to Strathmore to Lindsay to Springville and Terra Bella, people have come from as far away as Dinuba and Delano to take advantage of the vaccine roundups.
Another Vaccine Roundup in which $100 gift cards will be offered to be vaccinated will be held January 27 through 29 at the community vaccine clinic.
LATEST STATS
The number of COVID patients at Sierra View remained about the same on Monday at 20. The number was 21 on Friday. The number of suspected COVID patients at the hospital from Friday to Monday dropped from seven to 2.
Sierra View's ICU has continued to remain at or near capacity since Friday. On Monday Sierra View reported nine of 10 of its ICU beds were in use. On Friday Sierra View described its ICU availability as “beyond capacity.”
Sierra View along with other Valley hospitals sent out an SOS over the weekend urging community members to be vaccinated and the fully vaccinated to receive their boosters to lessen the strain on strained health systems.
Sierra View stated the key message of the SOS was “vaccinations help prevent hospitalizations and deaths.”
The latest state data reports the fully vaccinated, which doesn't include those who have received boosters, are 3.8 times less likely to test positive for COVID-19, 8 times less likely to be hospitalized and 20.8 times less likely to die from the virus than the unvaccinated.