The reprieve from large increases of COVID-19 cases in Tulare County lasted just one day.
After it had reported an increase of 19 cases from Sunday to Monday, Tulare County Health and Human Services reported an increase of 82 cases on Tuesday.
The number of positive COVID-19 cases reported on the county jumped from 1,159 on Monday to 1,241 on Tuesday.
The department also reported two more deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Tulare County to 52.
The department reported the number of cases in both Porterville and Tulare have exceeded 100. It reported on Tuesday 104 cases in Porterville and 102 cases in Lindsay.
There were 11 cases in Strathmore, 11 cases in Southwestern Tulare County, 11 cases in foothill and mountain communities, 54 cases in Farmersville, 15 cases in Exeter, 11 cases in Goshen, 15 cases in Ivanhoe, 11 cases in Traver, 243 cases in Dinuba, 12 cases in Woodlake, 11 cases in Orange Cove, 11 cases in the Reedley area and 138 cases in Tulare. There are close to 500 cases in Visalia.
Twenty-eight cases were reported as travelers, 546 were person-to-person contact and 667 are still under investigation.
Sixty-seven were ages 0-17, 142 were ages 18-25, 257 were ages 26-40, 434 were ages 41-64 and 341 were 65 and older.
The department reported 172 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Tulare County have recovered. There are 982 people in Tulare County who are under self-quarantine and being monitored by public health officials.
So Tulare County is further away than ever from meeting the state guidelines to implement Stage III reopening standards which would include restaurants opening dine-in services and salons.
The guidelines call for 1 new case per 10,000 people over a two-week period and no deaths during that same time period for Stage III reopenings to happen. To reach that standard there could only be three to four new cases a day in Tulare County.
In addition, another food processing plant in Tulare County has confirmed COVD-19 cases. It was reported on Tuesday Legacy Packing and Shipping, a fruit packing plant in Dinuba, had two confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have also been COVID-19 outbreaks at the Ruiz Foods plants in Tulare and Dinuba.
As of Monday Tulare County was at 2.5 cases per 1,000. As of Monday, California was at just under 1.8 case per 1,000 with 69,481 cases and 2,820 deaths.
As of Monday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it had 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 11 inpatient cases. Sierra View has had seven COVID-19 related deaths. As of Monday, the hospital has had 457 tests conducted for the coronavirus.
NURSING HOMES
As of Monday the California Department of Public Health reported 46 residents at Porterville's Sierra Valley Rehab had tested positive for COVID-19.
Other nursing home facilities in Porterville including Gateway Post Acute, Sequoia Transitional Care and Porterville Convalescent Home still had no reported cases as of Monday.
Other nursing homes and medical facilities with outbreaks in Tulare County include Visalia's Redwood Springs, Visalia's Linwood Meadows, Dinuba Healthcare and Lindsay Gardens.
Information on the status of COVID-19 cases at the state's nursing homes is available at https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/SNFsCOVID_19.aspx