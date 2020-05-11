The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Tulare County has exceeded 1,000.
The Tulare County Department of Health and Human Services reported another large increase of COVID-19 cases. It was reported on Friday there are now 1,140 cases in the county, an increase of 127 over the 1,013 that was reported on Friday.
The department also reported four more death on Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Tulare County to 48.
Sierra View Medical Center also reported no deaths since Friday, leaving the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 at Sierra View at six.
Sierra View also reported it now has 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and that it has had 420 tests conducted. There have been 3,148 tests done at the Tulare County testing lab.
The California Department of Public Health reported on Sunday California now has 66,680 confirmed cases and 2,745 deaths.
Twenty-eight of the cases have been reported as travelers, 508 were due to person-to-person contact and 604 are still under investigation.
Fifty-four cases were ages 0-17, 128 were ages 18-25, 227 were ages 26-40, 397 were ages 41-64 and 334 were ages 65 and older.
The department reported there have been 171 people in Tulare County who tested positive for COVID-19 who have recovered. There are 946 people under self-quarantine who are being monitored by public health officials.
NURSING HOMES
As of Friday the California Department of Public Health reported Gateway Post Acute, Sequoia Transitional Care and Porterville Convalescent Home nursing homes still had no COVID-19 cases. Nursing homes that have had outbreaks of COVID-19 cases include Porterville’s Sierra Valley Rehab, Visalia’s Redwood Springs, Visalia’s Linwood Meadows and Lindsay Gardens.
For a complete list of the status of COVID-19 cases at nursing homes in the state visit
https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/SNFsCOVID_19.aspx