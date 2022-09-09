He could be called many things. The Porterville Area's Renaissance Man. The Porterville area's “Bill Nye The Science Guy.”
But retired Porterville High Panther Band Director Jim Kusserow arguably and simply put it best. “Just a heckuva guy,” Kusserow said.
Todd “Hoss” McNutt, who really put the Porterville area on the map as a science educator died on Wednesday. He was 76.
But McNutt was so much more than a science teacher although he certainly loved to teach science. “It gave him joy to see students and young people or anyone really to figure things out or find a different way to figure things out,” Kusserow said.
That was demonstrated by McNutt's work with several local high schools when it came to the “Odyssey of the Mind” competition. McNutt advised Odyssey of the Mind teams at Strathmore, Porterville and Summit Collegiate High Schools along with Burton Middle Schools.
Strathmore High routinely advanced to the Odyssey of the Mind World Championships in the late 1980s under McNutt's leadership and there's a poignant story that is relevant considering today's current events involving McNutt when he took his SHS team to a World Championship event.
A team from Ukraine was also at the event and McNutt referenced how one of the Ukraine students saw his students singing and passionately singing the national anthem. The Ukrainian student told McNutt maybe someday his people could have the same love for their country.
“He made Porterville famous,” said Kusserow about McNutt's work with Odyssey of the Mind.
He was an Odyssey of the Mind coach for 32 years, leading 63 regional championship teams and two silver medal teams and one gold medal team ath the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals.
Among the projects his team undertook was creating a prosthetic hand to allow a student to write with a pencil and a prosthetic leg so a young boy could swim.
One of his teams raised funds for an electric wheelchair and which allowed a young male student to play cymbals in the Panther Band. As a result of these projects his team was awarded the Odyssey of the Mind International Award for Outstanding Creativity and led to the creation of the worldwide program “Odyssey Angels.”
At Summit, his team won the Outstanding Engineering Award for the 2015 NASA-Jet Propulsion Laboratory Engineering Challenge.
McNutt was also well known for being a Scoutmaster, including serving as Scoutmaster of Troop 132 in Porterville. Every year at the Buck Shaffer Band-A-Rama, McNutt's troop would raise the American flag to begin the event.
Kusserow also said McNutt was heavily involved in the Panther Band and attended numerous trips with the Studio Band. Kusserow added McNutt was also there to provide help with any kind of technical, science question he had such as with sound. “He was my go to science guy,” Kusserow said.
McNutt's son, Josh, was also a Panther Band drum major.
Kusserow said he was able to spend two hours with McNutt on Monday. “He was part of my program for a long time,” Kusserow said.
“He was like Bill Nye The Science Guy sort of thing,” added Kusserow.
“Just was kind of a Renaissance Man. I'm going to miss him terribly. There's a hole in my heart.”
McNutt was also well-known for his work with veterans causes. Along with his work with the Band-A-Rama, McNutt also volunteered to help out with the Veterans Day Parade and the Memorial Day observance at Hillcrest Cemetery. McNutt helped organize the effort to place flags on veterans graves and the Avenue of Flags for every Memorial Day service at Hillcrest Cemetery.
And McNutt was also an “unparalled” wood craftsman.
McNutt was born in 1946 in Brooklyn, N.Y., and moved to Illinois in 1949 where he attended high school. He was an Eagle Scout, was on the all-state football team and a state wrestling champion. He was awarded the gold medal at the Illinois State Science Fair for his project “Low Temperature Vacuum Extraction of Ribosomal RNA.”
McNutt graduated from the University of Illinois with degrees in forestry and engineering and did graduate work in forest fire science and thermodynamics at the University of Washington. He also graduated from the Oceaneering International Deep Sea Diving Institute as a diving engineer from the Houston Petroleum Deep School as a Class 1 Inspection Diver.
McNutt came to Porterville in 1970 to attend the Porterville Horseshoeing School. He went onto work at the Porterville Sheltered Workshop as an adult education instructor before earning a credential in adult education from Fresno Pacific University.
He spent five years with PSW and then opened a woodcarving business and carved the original signs for the Olive Street and Lindsay branches of Bank of the Sierra. He carved signs for many other Central Valley businesses as well.
McNutt eventually earned teaching credentials in biology, chemistry, physics and earth science from Fresno Pacific. He was a teacher, principal and superintendent at Citrus South Tule School, taught biology and chemistry at Lindsay High and physics, math and AP biology at Strathmore High.
McNutt was also a well-known science consultant, doing science presentations in more than 250 schools across 11 western states. He worked as a guest instructor at the Unversity of Nevada Summer Physics Institute and UC Berkeley Project Physical Science. In 2001, McNutt went to teach at Burton Middle School and then Summit Collegiate High School where he taught robotics, physics and engineering.
“He could teach anything really,” Kusserow said.
McNutt served as a Scout Master for more than 40 years and 150 scouts earned Eagle Scout under his leadership.
McNutt served as camp director for Camp Whitsett from 2000-2004. Camp Whitsett posted on its Facebook page, “”Todd Hoss McNutt was a dynamic Scout leader.”
McNutt director Camp Miramichee at Huntington Lake in the 1980s and it became a well-known, well-attended summer camp.
In the 1990s McNutt would take Troop 132 to Camp Whitsett and his troop had a friendly rivalry with Troop 99 of Arizona. The troops came up with the patch Troop 231 — 99 plus 132.
Later in the 1990s McNutt served as Camp Whitsett Scoutcraft Director and Camp Whitsett posted McNutt was able to develop “a whole hill of SCOUTCRAFT! One of his other projects was the EWOK Village.
Camp Whitsett posted under McNutt's leadership the camp grew even more impressive. He came up with the camp's current motto, “Pride, Tradition, Excellence.” McNutt also helped start the Whitsett Sierra Outpost/Backpacking program.
“Hoss never did anything half-way, his ideas were big,” Camp Whitsett posted. He also created the Gateway entering the camp that was destroyed by last year's Windy Fire.
“Hoss’ impact and memory will live on,” Camp Whitsett posted.
Camp Whitsett posted Jay Frushour, Clyde Slusser and Kent Jacobsen were able to be with him before he died. “What a team to have and to send him off to The Great Scoutmaster,” Camp Whitsett posted.