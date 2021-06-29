While the center of the fashion world's road ended in Italy last week, it again began in Porterville.
Rick Owens, a 1979 Porterville High graduate and one of the world's most renown fashion designers, debuted is Spring 2022 Menswear Collection last week at a show near his home on the beach at Lido di Venezia.
Luke Leitch covered the event for Vogue Magazine. "..It was 260 days ago that Rick Owens presented his first collection of the COVID-hiatus near his home on the Lido di Venezia — a mighty-but-melancholy fall-cloud-shrouded show,” Leitch wrote. “Eight months on, the Man this afternoon held his fourth and last show here, drawing a final line in the sand to mark the end of this excellent Venetian mini-Owens-epoch and augur the rebirth of something like before that will not remain the same.”
Leitch reported the models walked the shoreline of the beach directly in front of the Excelsior Hotel, “whose cabana-renting guests watched enthusiastically, creating an accidentally serendipitous Martin Parr–meets–Helmut Newton backdrop..."
Dubbed the “Fogachine SS22” collection, the show to debut Owens' Spring 2022 Menswear Collection was complete with fog machines.
“I fixated on the whole fog thing because we are entering a period of celebration,” Owens told Leitch. “And I just love fog in its ambiguity. It’s got religious overtones, it’s got amyl nitrate overtones, it’s got stadium rock concert overtones...and they’re all these celebrations of everybody getting together to reach a different level of experience, a different supernatural level.”
Owens show featured a techno soundtrack by Mochipet. Model Tyrone “Tadzio” Dyman Susman led off, featuring one of the body suits that were part of Owens Spring 2022 Menswear Collection. Leitch wrote the body suit Susman was wearing featured a boxily baggy pant underneath it and both were undyed and off-white, a highly unusual choice for Owens. Leitch added much of the collection that followed was similar, featuring a natural, softer touch.
“I sense this moment of excess coming, that I can’t really participate in because I’m not an excessive guy anymore,” Owens told Leitch. “But anyway, I had recently said that I thought we had learned some humility in the recent past — however I don’t think we did.
“But I am suggesting that we still can, and that is what this collection is about. It’s softer. Although of course I am always looking on the dark side. And you know, I was able to satisfy all my appetites and I would never wish for anybody else to be deprived. But I am a little leery of the intensity that is going to come.”
Leitch also wrote about other designs in Owens collection, including silk topcoats “in panels of vaporous opacity that were ripped at the armhole and hip to create jagged scars of canvas and horsehair.” The show also featured evening wear, nylon hoodies, and patchwork Japanese denim from an originally 16th-century mill, Leitch wrote. The show also featured Japanese denim woven on vintage Sakamoto looms, which “provided a fiery punctuation mark in its orange weft, pink warp manifestation,” Leitch wrote.
“Animalistic texture was rendered in the monochromatic hard-shouldered coats in by-product sustainable Pirarucu dragon-scale leather,” also wrote Leitch about another design.
Owens said one big influence for the collection were Robert Plant and Led Zeppelin.
Owens also reflected on his thoughts for next season when he returns to Paris. “It would be disappointing to go back to excess,” Owens told Leitch. “Next season all of the houses are going to want to show their flex. And we’re going to join in too —we’re gonna flex — and I don’t know how exactly we will be able to manifest everything that we have learned, but we’re going to have to figure it out.”
Owens also told Leitch the last four shows he has done on Lido di Venezia showed him how unnecessary so many aspects of pre-COVID shows were. “We’ve learned what we don’t need,” he said.
Owens added what he though was most unnecessary, “Hair and makeup!”
Leitch's coverage of the show along with photos of Owens designs for his spring 2022 menswear can be found at https://www.vogue.com/fashion-shows/spring-2022-menswear/rick-owens
At the beginning of this year, Owens debuted his 2021 menswear leather bodysuits. He also debuted his collaboration with Converse on his new design for the classic Converse All-Star sneakers.
Journalist Joey Krebs, who has periodically contributed to The Recorder, contributed to this article.