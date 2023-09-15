More than half a dozen community events are on the city council’s consent calendar for approval during Tuesday night’s meeting at 6:30 p.m.. The consent calendar is also host to dates for public hearings to consider adopting the sewer and solid waste rate increases, as well scheduling a hearing to consider the new recycled water and meter rate.
There won’t be a lack in public activities to participate in as the council will consider approving seven community events via the consent calendar on Tuesday night. The events range in date from September 30 to November 4.
The Word of Victory Church is looking to host a community outreach event on Saturday, September 30 from 2 to 7 p.m. at 163 W. Orange Avenue. The street in front of the church will be closed and the event will have music, food, haircuts, and giveaways.
Countryside Dog Rescue and The Mud House are requesting the closure of part of Main Street on October 7 from noon to 6 p.m. in order to host The Mud Run 2023. This event is to raise money for the dog rescue and celebrate The Mud House’s third anniversary.
The following day, October 8, Comision Honorifica Mexicana Americana, Inc would like to host a celebration for Maximo’s Market 40th anniversary from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will include a DJ, games and a clown. Closure of the street, sidewalks and parking lot are part of the request.
The Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency Mental Health department is ready to host Mental Health Awareness Movie Night in the Park at Veterans Park on October 13. Vendor booths and food trucks will be available during the public event.
A week later, on October 19, Central California Family Crisis Center will host the 23rd annual Domestic Violence Candlelight Vigil at Veterans Park from 5 to 8 p.m.
A favorite annual Halloween event is set for approval. The public will be able to participate in Porterville Police Department’s Trunk or Treat Spooktacular on October 31 from 6 to 9 p.m. This year’s spectacular will come with music, games, candy, and a special spooky area in front of the department. Closure of the street and the city parking lot at the corner of Hockett Street and Harrison Avenue has been requested.
The last event on the consent calendar for approval is the Dia De Los Muertos Fun Run hosted by the Burton Educational Partnership Foundation on November 4 at the Porterville Sports Complex. The 1.57 mile run will begin and end near Scranton Avenue after participants make a round around the Sports Complex.
In addition to the community events, the council’s consent calendar has dates to approve for the public hearings regarding the rate increases for sewer and solid waste, as well as setting the new recycled water and meter rates. The proposed date for the hearings is November 21.
After several discussions on how to increase the sewer rate, the council directed city staff to implement a class system in which “single-family, multi-family, and trailer parks fall under the Residential Customer Class and are charged the same monthly flat rate. The non-residential customer class will represent non-residential customers and is based on variable water consumption and concentration. The variable sewer use charge is the rate the City charges per unit of water consumption (one unit of water equals 748 gallons or 100 cubic feet). The variable charge will be different from one bill to another, depending on customer class and water consumption.”
When it comes to the solid waste rate, the council directed staff to implement a five-year increase system with a 50 percent increase to the solid waste rate the first year and a five percent increase to the rate for the following four years.
The council also decided that a new recycled water and meter rate must be set in order to recover costs incurred by running the tertiary water treatment facility near the casino and Sports Complex.
City staff reported the residential monthly sewer rate would increase from $26.87 to $29.55 and a multi-family/trailer park bill would increase from $25.52 to $29.55 on January 1, 2024. The consolidated residential rates would increase to $39.10 on July 1, 2024, $42.40 on July 1, 2025, $46 on July 1, 2026 and $49.90 on July 1, 2027.
A typical solid waste rate for a home would increase from $17.85 to $26.78 per month. A recycled water rate would be $1.91 per unit for irrigation and industrial uses. A facility with a 1-inch recycled meter and consuming 22 units would see a monthly bill of $60.10.
These items may all be approved in one motion during Tuesday’s meeting of the Porterville City Council. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.