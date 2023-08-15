A man accused of trying to strike passing vehicles has been arrested.
Miguel Mora, 26 of Porterville, was arrested.
At about 8 a.m. Tuesday Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to the sub-100 block of North Main Street regarding a subject acting erratic and attempting to strike passing vehicles. Officers arrived on the scene and contacted Mora.
Mora was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance and officers attempted to arrest him. Mora actively resisted the officers’ attempt to take him into custody. After a brief struggle, Mora was finally taken into custody.
Two of the involved officers sustained minor injuries during the incident. Neither officer required medical attention. Mora sustained a minor injury during the incident.
Mora was booked into the South County Detention Facility.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.