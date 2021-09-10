Ever since Isaiah Ellis left the game with a knee injury on August 20 in an opening week game against North High School the Panther offense hasn't put that many points on the board. And the Panthers were blanked Friday night in front of their home crowd 27-0 by the visiting Hanford Bullpups.
Coming into the week 3 game PHS had put up 13.5 points per contest, but the defense had been good enough to support the offense as they had given up only 6 points in the two previous games.
Something had to give as a talented and athletic Hanford team came calling, and although the PHS defense played well, they weren't able to overcome the mistakes made by the offense and special teams to make a difference in this one.
After the Panthers 2nd consecutive three and out Hanford was able to block a punt on the PHS 15. It took two plays for Hanford to capitalize when Kourdey Glass pushed one across the goal line from 8 yards out. The two point conversion failed and the Bullpups led 6-0.
On the Panthers next possession PHS was intercepted at the PHS 30. One play later Bullpup QB Cayden Muir found Jayden Sudds down the left side for a 30 yard scoring strike. Once again the two point conversion failed and PHS trailed 12-0.
Hanford would attempt an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff which PHS was able to recover at their 49 yard line giving them their best starting filed position of the night. The Panthers would threaten as Kayden Boosalis would find Joseph Noriega for 36 yard gain down the middle of the field to the Bullpup five yard line. But PHS was unable to punch it in as a 4th down pass by Boosalis fell incomplete and the Bullpups took over.
On Hanford's next possession Muir was intercepted by Jayden Montecinos at midfield to give PHS another scoring chance. But the drive stalled inside the Hanford 20 and PHS was left empty handed once again.
Hanford would add to its lead when Muir was able to connect with Aaron Mervau for a 17 yard TD pitch and catch. This time the two point conversion was successful and Hanford led 20-0 at the half.
The PHS D played well in the second half but Muir was able to add to the Bullpup lead when he threw a perfect pass in between the corner and safety to connect with Noah Noyola who took it 76 yards to the house. The PAT was successful and Hanford led 27-0.
PHS was only able to product 170 yards of offense and was held to under 100 yards rushing for the first time this year. The defense held Hanford under 300 yards for the night and continues to play well.
PHS falls to 2-1 on the season and will have a short turnaround as it hosts Kingsburg on Thursday night at Jacob Rankin Stadium.