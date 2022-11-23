The community is welcome to visit The Zonta Club of Porterville’s Shoe Display at Galaxy 9 Theatre in Porterville this weekend. Shoes displayed represent victims of domestic violence and abuse complete with their stories. The display will remain at Galaxy 9 until Monday, November 28. After that, the display will move to the Porterville College Library. The display is part of the Zonta 16 Days of Activism when clubs reach out to communities around the world to educate citizens Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women. For more information about Zonta, go to www.zontaclubofporterville.org or www.zonta.org
Zonta Club shoe display representing victims of domestic violence at Galaxy
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- PC men able to edge Moorpark
- UC Merced researchers connect with SCICON students
- 90 DAYS! Total time of sentencing for library fire: early release ordered for teen
- City, county move ahead with Tule River Bridge project
- COVID Stats
- Under The Sea - At Barn: Little Mermaid Jr. to be performed
- RIver Ridge to offer high school students a taste of college
- No Recorder Thursday: Early deadline for Friday's edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Porterville man sentence to life for child molestation
- Porterville man convicted of killing wife
- Suspect accused in Porterville motel shooting
- Porterville native Sotelo new county chief of staff
- Man hit by garbage truck files claim with city
- The Independent View: Diesel shortage
- Council upholds termination of female police officer
- Haven set to open first week of December: To be Porterville's first dispensary
- TCSO investigating early morning shooting in Strarthmore
- Peyron testifies in front of Congress about Tule River Tribe's water crisis
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.