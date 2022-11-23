The community is welcome to visit The Zonta Club of Porterville’s Shoe Display at Galaxy 9 Theatre in Porterville this weekend. Shoes displayed represent victims of domestic violence and abuse complete with their stories. The display will remain at Galaxy 9 until Monday, November 28. After that, the display will move to the Porterville College Library. The display is part of the Zonta 16 Days of Activism when clubs reach out to communities around the world to educate citizens Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women. For more information about Zonta, go to www.zontaclubofporterville.org or www.zonta.org

