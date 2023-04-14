Zonta Club of Porterville is excited to announce An Evening of Art and Wine will be held May. As with many of the fellow charitable organizations, fundraising to support Porterville’s needs has become difficult. Event committee members Chairmen Pam Wallace and Lisa Noel as well as members Jane Digman and Renay Sprague are helping to put on the event. Those interested in being placed on the ticket list can contacting Wallace, 359-8911 or wallysue18@gmail.com.
Zonta Art and Wine May 6
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Chamber Spring Festival returns Saturday
- TCSO looking to raise fees to jail out of area inmates
- Beauty And The Beast at Harmony
- Jehovah's Witnesses resumes ministry at Long Beach Grand Prix
- E.M. Tharp/Peterbilt launch "Leading the Charge"
- Zonta Art and Wine May 6
- 'Extraordinary effort' to save city from flooding
- Water policy accountability theme of FWA annual dinner
Most Popular
Articles
- Grand opening for Eagle Mountain Casino set for May 9
- Girl, 5, shot and killed on San Francisco Bay Area highway
- The Hunt Was On: Easter Egg Hunt held at Veterans Park
- Sierra View, other hospitals face financial trouble
- Runoff forecast: Success Lake could receive total of 570,000 acre feet
- Sports Cuts opens Main St. location, to offer barber school scholarships
- Emergency shelter moving to national guard building
- PPD arrest three for attempted carjacking
- Parole denied for man who killed wife, fled to Mexico
- City of Porterville continues 'flood fight'
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.