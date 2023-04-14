Zonta Club of Porterville is excited to announce An Evening of Art and Wine will be held May. As with many of the fellow charitable organizations, fundraising to support Porterville’s needs has become difficult. Event committee members Chairmen Pam Wallace and Lisa Noel as well as members Jane Digman and Renay Sprague are helping to put on the event. Those interested in being placed on the ticket list can contacting Wallace, 359-8911 or wallysue18@gmail.com.

