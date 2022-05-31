American flags were placed throughout Zion Cemetery in Terra Bella for Memorial Day. The flags will be on display until 3 p.m. today. The row of American flags and the flags of the branches of the military are referred to as “Zion's Avenue of Flags.” Crosses are also placed at headstones of former Zion Lutheran Church members who were military veterans. Included is the headstone of James Howell, a World War II veteran who was a prominent Porterville citizen and member of the Rotary Club of Porterville. Howell celebrated his 100th birthday last year before passing away late last year.