While not known to most people, March 29 has officially become a day to honor Vietnam veterans who have served this country. And Terra Bella's Zion Lutheran Church is making sure Vietnam veterans will be honored a week from Monday on March 29.
March 29 is officially National Vietnam War Veterans Day. On March 28, 2017, President Trump signed an act that officially recognizes March 29 of each year as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The act also includes the day to be among those days in which the U.S. flag should be displayed. March 29 was chosen because on March 29, 1973, Military Assistance Command, Vietnam (MACV) was disbanded, and the last U.S. combat troops left Vietnam.
Terra Bella's Zion Lutheran Church is setting up a display in the church parking lot to remember those who died during the war, or who are still unaccounted for on March 29. The display is titled, “One Equals One Thousand” in which 60 white crosses will be set up as each cross represents 1,000 Americans who lost their lives during the war (more than 58,000) or who are designated as Missing in Action (almost 2,000). A row of flags, including the American flag, POW/MIA flag, and a flag for each branch of the military, will provide the backdrop behind the field of crosses.
At the entrance of the display will be a table that includes a handout to take home that lists various bits of information about the Vietnam War and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington D. C. In addition, those who visit the display can submit their name for a drawing to receive an autographed copy of the book, “We Marched Through Hell” by Vietnam veteran Steven Schultz local Porterville High graduates who served in Vietnam.
The display will be available all day on Monday, March 29 and Tuesday, March 30 at 10341 Road 256.
“On this important day, we want to remember, thank, and extend our appreciation to all Vietnam War veterans for their service to our country,” Schultz said.
“I might be wrong, but I do not believe there are activities or programs offered locally for this day of recognition. If not, there should be. So, Zion wanted to do something to recognize the service and sacrifice of so many of our local heroes who served during the Vietnam War.”