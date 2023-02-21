Porterville and Monache High Schools will be well-represented at the State Championships.
Seven wrestlers from the two schools qualified for the State Championships at the Valley Masters on Saturday. The State Championships will be held Thursday through this Saturday at Bakersfield's Mechanics Bank Arena.
Monache's Jacob Perez, Jacob Estrada and Noel Ceballos and Porterville's Zach Klarcyk advanced to the State Boys Championships at the Valley Masters at Buchanan. Also Porterville's Delilah Maldonado, Khloe Soria and Samantha Pina advanced to the State Girls Championships at the Valley Masters at Morro Bay. The top 10 boys and top four girls advanced to state.
Perez settled for second at 134 pounds after having to withdraw from the championship match due to an injury. Perez, seeded No. 2, faced No. 1 seed Gavin Bauder of Clovis North in the finals. The match was tied 4-4 with a little more than a minute left in regulation when Perez had to withdraw.
Perez went 4-0 to reach the finals, winning his first three matches by pin and then beating Bakersfield's Christian Herrera 4-1 in the semifinals.
For Ceballos and Klarcyk it was “win and you're in” as they both wrestled in the “blood round” for the right to advance to the ninth place match and clinch a spot to state. Both Ceballos and Klarcyk won in the blood round and ended up taking 10th, Ceballos at 184 and Klarcyk at 108. Estrada ended up taking fifth at 115.
Two Monache wrestlers weren't as fortunate as Edgar Batres just missed qualifying for state at 147. Batres lost 3-2 to Selma's Eli Reyes in the blood round.
It also looked like Wanderlei Whittington to qualifying for state again at 140 when he won his first two matches in convincing fashion. But then Whittington then had to withdraw from the tournament with a shoulder injury while wrestling Central's Anthony Vargas. Whittington was leading 2-1 when he had to withdraw.
For Porterville's girls, Maldonado placed second at 150, going 3-0 on her way to the finals. Pina won her first two matches by pin at 131 before losing in the semifinals before coming back to win her last two matches by pin to take third.
Khloe Soria came through with a sudden death overtime win in the consolation round at 111 to keep her state championship hopes alive. Soria won her opening round match by pin before losing in the quarterfinals. She came back to win her next match and then kept her State Championship hopes alive when she scored a takedown to beat Firebaugh's Valeria Mendoza 6-4 in sudden death overtime.
Soria then won in the consolation semifinals to advance to the third place match and ended up fourth.
Monache also had some impressive efforts at Valley Masters as Sierra Alamilla placed seventh at 106, Arianna Batres was seventh at 126 and Kaylynn Brassfield was seventh at 131.